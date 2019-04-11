EVENT: Music festival has Maryborough ready to rock

READY TO ROCK: Sam Maddison (bar staff and musician), Jess Chin (Federal Hotel owner) and Jervaze Gettons (bar staff) getting ready for a fabulous weekend at the Echoes In Maryborough Music Festival.

READY TO ROCK: Sam Maddison (bar staff and musician), Jess Chin (Federal Hotel owner) and Jervaze Gettons (bar staff) getting ready for a fabulous weekend at the Echoes In Maryborough Music Festival. Alistair Brightman

NEW venues have been announced ahead of Echoes in Maryborough, the music festival set to replace the city's long-running World's Greatest PubFest.

This year, in addition to licensed venues, several Maryborough cafes have come on board to host live music as part of the festival.

Criterion Hotel owner Brendan Heit said this year's changes would bring a whole new audience to the annual event.

Cafes will be open for breakfast, meaning people can join in early in the day, while the licensed venues will be open late into the night for revellers keen to party.

In addition to the cafes, Maryborough RSL and Maryborough Sports Club will join the festivities for the first time.

"Everyone will be putting on live music,” Mr Heit said.

The event will be held on the Labour Day weekend, with the main festival to be held on May 5.

While PubFest was a popular event, Mr Heit said the public's reaction to the changes had been mostly positive.

The annual pub crawl had to be cancelled because a number of venues had pulled out due to rising costs.

But Mr Heit and fellow publicans from the Old Sydney Hotel and Federal Hotel wanted the Maryborough community to have an event to look forward to which would also attract visitors to the city.

He said they had come together to cover the costs of the event and ensure the party would continue for the Heritage City.

Jessica Chin, owner of the Federal Hotel, said the venue would host its Battle of the Bands competition again this year.

She said there would be great musical acts at all the venues.

"Rather than having the event disappear it's more a case of evolving into something new and hopefully better,” she said.

"People can enjoy a day out and enjoy music while making their way around different venues.”

The Venues

71 Wharf

A Spoon Full of Sugar

Alowishus Delicious

Criterion Hotel

Margheritis Kitchen

Maryborough RSL

M'boro Sports Club

The Federal Hotel

The Old Sydney Hotel