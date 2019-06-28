EVENT: Poppins Street Party is set to entertain all ages

FUN FOR ALL: Don't miss out on this year's Mary Poppins CBD Street Party.

THE whole family is in for a treat this weekend.

The Poppins Street Party will get under way tomorrow from 5pm, closing day one of the Mary Poppins Festival.

The festival will get started with Steamfesta and Timeless Mary's Tea and Tiffin Party from 1pm in Queens Park and it will be followed by the street party, which will be held in Portside Precinct from 5pm.

Tapping into the end of the steampunk event, there's sure to be plenty of costumes on see when the street party begins.

The event is sure to entertain, with street performer Claire in the Air to dazzle the crowds with her stilt walking.

Harding's House will perform on the River Stage from 4pm right before Fading Echo hits the stage at 6pm to pump out some great cover tracks to get those feet tapping.

There will be plenty of entertainment for the kids as well, with rides and arts and crafts.

Autism Kids Fraser Coast will be on hand to provide a quiet zone for those who need a break from the fun.

Wharf St will be lined with food options as well, with plenty of vendors available and for those looking for some twilight shopping there will also be a mini market.

Prizes will be on offer for those dressed in steampunk attire or for those who get dress up as the world-famous nanny, a chimney sweep or anyone else from the stories.

The event will finish at 9pm.

Then on Sunday, a kite flying event will be held in Queens Park from 10am.