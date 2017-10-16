Event to raise awareness of kidney disease

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

FRASER Coast Kidney Awareness Day will be held on Sunday, October 29, from 9am to 2pm.



The event will be held at Scarness Park on the Esplanade.



There will be live entertainment on the outdoor stage, including George McLean, Sharnee Rhodes and other local artists.



A sausage sizzle will also be held and there will be water and soft drinks for sale.



A raffle will also be held with Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen drawing and announcing the winners.



To find out more about the event, contact Del Dash on 4121<TH>2934.

