23°
News

Event to raise awareness of kidney disease

Carlie Walker
by

FRASER Coast Kidney Awareness Day will be held on Sunday, October 29, from 9am to 2pm.

The event will be held at Scarness Park on the Esplanade.

There will be live entertainment on the outdoor stage, including George McLean, Sharnee Rhodes and other local artists.

A sausage sizzle will also be held and there will be water and soft drinks for sale.

A raffle will also be held with Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen drawing and announcing the winners.

To find out more about the event, contact Del Dash on 4121<TH>2934.
 

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  fcevents fraser coast kidney disease

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Macaulays' long ride to ACT

Macaulays' long ride to ACT

WHEN you meet Andrew and Melinda Macaulay, the first question that springs to mind is why, quickly followed by how?

Govt proposes tougher penalties after fatal Tiaro crash

LAW CHANGE: Kerri Walker and Trisha Mabley.

Tougher penalties have been proposed after a fatal crash.

Freshwater family statement after alleged coward punch

Cricket player Tom Freshwater heading to Scotland. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

A powerful statement from the Freshwater family.

What will it take to end street violence?

Matthew McInerney headshot Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

We have to stop hitting each other in the street.

Local Partners