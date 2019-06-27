EVENT: Rose Tattoo ready to rock out in Hervey Bay

ONE of Australia's biggest rock bands is on its way to Hervey Bay.

Rose Tattoo will perform at the Beach House Hotel on Friday night, bringing its legendary mix of hard rock and blues to the stage.

The band will perform its greatest hits, including Bad Boys for Love, Rock 'n' Roll Outlaw, We Can't Be Beaten and Scarred for Life.

The band was the vision of Pete Wells, former bassist with Sydney heavy metal outfit Buffalo.

Former Band of Light bassist Ian Rilen helped make the band what it is today.

Tragically, both Wells and Rilen died of cancer in 2006.

With Mick Cocks in the fold and Dai Pritchard permanently installed, the Tatts soldiered on with 2007 album Blood Brothers.

Then Cocks died of cancer in 2009, leaving the group in limbo.

The ban regrouped, opening for Guns 'n' Roses in February 2017.

Rose Tattoo stormed through an appearance at the Bang Your Head festival in Germany in July bathed in front of tens of thousands.

In the second-half of 2017, after countless line-up changes in the preceding years, Rose Tattoo re-emerged with its strongest line-up in more than a decade.

The outfit features early AC/DC bassist, Mark Evans who featured on many of the band's timeless Bon Scott era songs and former Finch, Skyhooks and Angels' master axeman, Bob Spencer alongside Angry Anderson, long time Tatts' slide guitar ace, Dai Pritchard and drumming giant, Jackie Barnes.

In March, the Tatts kick off a unique Australian tour with The Hard Ons and then in July, take on Europe once more in their own right.

The performance will start from 8pm and tickets will cost $45.