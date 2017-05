THE Hucknall Horse Rescue is celebrating their first birthday, and are hosting a family fun day to help raise money to save more mistreated and abandoned horses.

The fun day will be on this Saturday from 9am to 1pm at 7 Hucknall Rd, Yengarie.

The day will include races, business and food stalls and locally donated prizes to be won.

Money raised on the day will go towards feed, vet bills and other care needed by the horses at the rescue centre.