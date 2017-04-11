EVENT: Wet weather forces Kent on Cancer to change dates

MARYBOROUGH'S annual Kent on Cancer event has been moved to a new date after the event was postponed due to tropical cyclone Debbie.

The event was scheduled to be held on April 2, but with the cyclone moving down the coast, Heather Byers, who organises the event, decided to postpone it as flooding and wet weather was predicted.

Ms Byers, who owns Under the Gun Tattooing and Bodypiercing, started the event, which shuts down part of Kent St.

On the day, people can get a cancer ribbon - or a daffodil this year - tattoo for $50, with money raised from the event going to charity.

Leaha McDonald said while the region wasn't as badly impacted by the cyclone as had been predicted, the decision had to be made early and a new date was set down for May 28.

This year will be the third time the event has been held and Leaha said more than $12,000 had been raised for Cancer Council Queensland in the first two years.

This year all funds raised will go to Hervey Bay Hospital's oncology unit to help Fraser Coast people who suffer from the disease, Leaha said.

There will be classic cars, vintage motorcycles, face painting and a jumping castle to entertain families on the day.

There will also be entertainment provided by the Flaming Sands Dancers, Nefertiti Dancers, music from Darryl the Devil and much more.

Leaha said despite having to reschedule the event, she had been assured by everyone who intended to attend that they would definitely be there on the new date.

The event will be held between 9.30am and 2pm.