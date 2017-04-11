29°
News

EVENT: Wet weather forces Kent on Cancer to change dates

Carlie Walker
| 11th Apr 2017 1:22 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MARYBOROUGH'S annual Kent on Cancer event has been moved to a new date after the event was postponed due to tropical cyclone Debbie.

The event was scheduled to be held on April 2, but with the cyclone moving down the coast, Heather Byers, who organises the event, decided to postpone it as flooding and wet weather was predicted.

Ms Byers, who owns Under the Gun Tattooing and Bodypiercing, started the event, which shuts down part of Kent St.

On the day, people can get a cancer ribbon - or a daffodil this year - tattoo for $50, with money raised from the event going to charity.

Leaha McDonald said while the region wasn't as badly impacted by the cyclone as had been predicted, the decision had to be made early and a new date was set down for May 28.

This year will be the third time the event has been held and Leaha said more than $12,000 had been raised for Cancer Council Queensland in the first two years.

This year all funds raised will go to Hervey Bay Hospital's oncology unit to help Fraser Coast people who suffer from the disease, Leaha said.

There will be classic cars, vintage motorcycles, face painting and a jumping castle to entertain families on the day.

There will also be entertainment provided by the Flaming Sands Dancers, Nefertiti Dancers, music from Darryl the Devil and much more.

Leaha said despite having to reschedule the event, she had been assured by everyone who intended to attend that they would definitely be there on the new date.

The event will be held between 9.30am and 2pm.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  charity fcevents kent on cancer maryborough

One-punch victim in a serious condition in ICU

One-punch victim in a serious condition in ICU

A 19-year-old Dundowran Beach man has been charged with grievous bodily harm after an altercation on Charlton Esplanade.

A M'boro singer is rocketing up Triple J's Unearthed charts

Lou Parker's song The Ward is rocketing up Triple J's Unearthed charts.

A Maryborough songwriter is having success on the Unearthed charts.

Cyclone Frances likely to form before the end of today

A tropical low above northern Australia is likely form into Cyclone Frances on Tuesday.

A new cyclone has formed in the north.

Church door smashed in overnight break-in

Police are interviewing suspects.

Local Partners

You can jump on unlimited rides for six hours at fundraiser

Marcus' Legacy Family Fun Day is on April 22 at Seafront Oval.

Maryborough's iconic CBD party is coming to Hervey Bay

Hoping for a Hervey Bay street party are Zeannen Mac and Dylan Fryer from Planet 72 Icecreamery.

"It could be called something like Eat by the Beach."

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Parkinson's stall to give sufferers a voice

Jaimie de Salis and Barry Vincent will host a World Parkinson's Day stall at Stockland Shopping Centre on Tuesday, April 11.

There is help for Parkinson's sufferers

Splendour in the Grass line-up excites

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Tickets go on sale at 9am today.

Original red Power Ranger praises new Aussie star

AUSTIN St John is returning to our shores next week to greet fans at Supanova.

MOVIE REVIEW: Anne Hathaway embraces her inner monster

Anne Hathaway in a scene from the movie Colossal.

Colossal is an oddly appealing tale of errant girl power.

Quantum leap for Samsung's new QLED range

The new Samsung QLED range, Q9 version.

Samsung's new range of televisions proves bigger can be better

Married At First Sight: Sean has 'found new love'

Susan and Sean seem like the perfect couple on Married At First Sight.

Has Married At First Sight’s “horseman” Sean Hollands found love?

First look at Thor: Ragnarok

Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok.

THOR and The Hulk face off gladiator-style in teaser trailer.

A return to the dance studio

Australian actor Keiynan Lonsdale as Wally West in a scene from the TV series The Flash. Supplied by Foxtel.

Aussie film maker returns to his roots after US success

The Big Apple is bitten: New York 2140

book review cover

It's 2140 and New York really isn't the place it used to be

ROOM TO MOVE!

15 Milo Street, Wondunna 4655

House 5 3 2 Auction in...

Superb Quality Designed Home, Perfect For Spacious Family Living. The home features 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms + Study. The generously sized main features ensuite and...

UNDER DIRECT and FINAL INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL.

12 Parraweena Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 6 2 4 Auction in...

This incredible home boasts the ultimate in family living: Two separate dwellings on a large 1811m2 allotment with sub-division potential subject TCA There are six...

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

152 Honeyeater Drive, Walligan 4655

House 5 3 4 Auction in...

VENDOR WANTS IT . SOLD Amazing large 5 bedroom home cleverly positioned on this 5 acre allotment ready for a family seeking a rural lifestyle. MUST BE...

A Grade Location Inspect Today!

2/378 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

Superbly presented three bedroom home - master has an ensuite plus family bathroom and separate toilet. Each bedroom and the living area is individually air...

The Right Address

14 Neisler Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Stylish four bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently renovated to a high standard, the main bedroom boasts a tiled walk in robe and a large spa bath...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

Affordable Family Home Ideal for Investors and Renovators

22 Nullor Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

3 bedrooms, main with W.I.R and 2 way bathroom Separate lounge with combined dining and kitchen Good condition and Great location Why pay rent? Inspect today!

Lifestyle with ocean views!

1/235 Esplanade, Pialba 4655

Unit 3 2 2 Auction in...

On the esplanade with Ocean views Spacious 3 bedroom,2 bathroom townhouse Swimming pool,lovely gardens,backyard in a security gated complex, This unit is the...

Pleasing to the eye

67 Magellan, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

NEAR NEW 4 BEDROOM (LARGE BEDROOMS!) HOME WITH LARGE TILED WALK IN ROBE, SECURITY SCREENS, GALLEY STYLE KITCHEN, LARGE FAMILY DINING, DLUG + REMOTE, GARDEN SHED...

WILL NOT LAST - GREAT LOCATION

7 West Street, Torquay 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms Garden Shed 607m2 block Central location Loads of Potential BOOK AN INSPECTION TODAY

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!