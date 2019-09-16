Menu
WIN WIN: Maryborough CBD Street Party coincided with the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge. Kylie Nitz
Events partnership provides perfect mix to showcase city

16th Sep 2019 12:52 AM
THE sights and sounds of the Maryborough CBD Street Party lighting up Kent St were complemented by the thrills and spills of human-powered vehicle drivers navigating the hairpin turn.

Bobbing along to the live DJ playing music from the 1970s to now, patrons of the annual celebrations couldn't keep the smiles off their faces, said lead facilitator Kylie Nitz.

For the second year running, the events partnership with the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge showcased the Heritage City for locals and tourists.

Ms Nitz, who is also president of Maryborough Progress Association, said organisers approached the street party differently this year to promote the region.

"Rather than just making sure everything was running smoothly, we tried to be more like ambassadors out on the street talking to people,” she said.

"We were asking people if they were from here, why they came, what they've seen and also what they would like to see as well as giving advice to some tourists who needed a hand.

"It was really good, something different, aimed at the younger generation this time to give the people here for the technology challenge and their families something to do.”

Ms Nitz said people coming to the street party were exposed to the Tech Challenge and vice versa.

"I even had a group of students who came up to me and said they wished they had something in their own town which is exactly what we set out to achieve,” she said.

