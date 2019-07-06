EVENTS: Top seven things to do this weekend

Mary Poppins Festival 2018 - Melissa Marshall from Maryborough ready for the grand parade.

TODAY

MARY POPPINS FESTIVAL - A DAY IN THE PARK

When: 10am-4pm

Where: Maryborough's Portside Precinct

What: Get involved in the fun of the Mary Poppins festival, with workshops, live music, storytelling, the Grand Parade, Great Nanny Race, Chimney Sweep Challenge and a special appearance from Humphrey B Bear.

Cost: Free entry

ENERGY AND WELLBEING EXPO

When:

9am-4pm

Where:

Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre

What:

This year's expo will see people sharing their skills, gifts and products. There will be readers, healers, aura photos, good food, coffee, handmade goods, oracle and tarot cards, crystals and much more.

Cost: $5

CHRISTMAS IN JULY TOMBOLA

When: 9.30am -1.30pm

Where: Hervey Bay RSL

What: Pialba Scout Group will host the fun and prize-filled event, with a monster tombola, raffles, lucky door prizes, giveaways and much more.

Cost: Free

HOWARD COUNTRY MARKETS

When: 7am-noon

Where: Burrum District Community Centre

What: Featuring over a kilometre of market stalls, there is something for everyone at these markets. From woodwork to toys to arts, craft, fruit and clothing, there's plenty to see. The canteen will be open.

Cost: Free

TOMORROW

Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake

When: 2pm and 6.30pm, Sunday

Where: Maryborough's Brolga Theatre

What: In this reimagining, our protagonist is a Prince suffocated by modern life at court. He tolerates his emotionally distant mother and unsuitably trashy girlfriend while being chauffeured from meaningless function to function, leaving him broken and withdrawn - until he stumbles across a flock of majestic swans.

Cost: Tickets will cost $35 for adults, $15 for those aged under 18 and $23 for concessions.

ALL WEEKEND

Hervey Bay Family Carnival

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 2pm and 4pm to 8pm both days.

Where: Fraser Park, Hervey Bay

What: Join in the fun of the rides, sideshow alley and carnival alley. There are $30 unlimited ride passes available.

Cost: Free entry

NAIDOC CEREMONY

When:9am

Where: Kalang Respite Centre, Kawungan

What: A church service and flag raising ceremony will be held in honour of NAIDOC Week.

Cost: Free