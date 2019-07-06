EVENTS: Top seven things to do this weekend
TODAY
MARY POPPINS FESTIVAL - A DAY IN THE PARK
When: 10am-4pm
Where: Maryborough's Portside Precinct
What: Get involved in the fun of the Mary Poppins festival, with workshops, live music, storytelling, the Grand Parade, Great Nanny Race, Chimney Sweep Challenge and a special appearance from Humphrey B Bear.
Cost: Free entry
ENERGY AND WELLBEING EXPO
When:
9am-4pm
Where:
Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre
What:
This year's expo will see people sharing their skills, gifts and products. There will be readers, healers, aura photos, good food, coffee, handmade goods, oracle and tarot cards, crystals and much more.
Cost: $5
CHRISTMAS IN JULY TOMBOLA
When: 9.30am -1.30pm
Where: Hervey Bay RSL
What: Pialba Scout Group will host the fun and prize-filled event, with a monster tombola, raffles, lucky door prizes, giveaways and much more.
Cost: Free
HOWARD COUNTRY MARKETS
When: 7am-noon
Where: Burrum District Community Centre
What: Featuring over a kilometre of market stalls, there is something for everyone at these markets. From woodwork to toys to arts, craft, fruit and clothing, there's plenty to see. The canteen will be open.
Cost: Free
TOMORROW
Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake
When: 2pm and 6.30pm, Sunday
Where: Maryborough's Brolga Theatre
What: In this reimagining, our protagonist is a Prince suffocated by modern life at court. He tolerates his emotionally distant mother and unsuitably trashy girlfriend while being chauffeured from meaningless function to function, leaving him broken and withdrawn - until he stumbles across a flock of majestic swans.
Cost: Tickets will cost $35 for adults, $15 for those aged under 18 and $23 for concessions.
ALL WEEKEND
Hervey Bay Family Carnival
When: Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 2pm and 4pm to 8pm both days.
Where: Fraser Park, Hervey Bay
What: Join in the fun of the rides, sideshow alley and carnival alley. There are $30 unlimited ride passes available.
Cost: Free entry
NAIDOC CEREMONY
When:9am
Where: Kalang Respite Centre, Kawungan
What: A church service and flag raising ceremony will be held in honour of NAIDOC Week.
Cost: Free