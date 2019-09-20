EVENTS: Top things to do this weekend

ALL WEEKEND

Open House and Gardens

WHAT: Maryborough's stunning homes, buildings and gardens will be showcased during the Open House and Gardens event being held across the city.

Each year, Maryborough welcomes thousands of residents and visitors to take in the city's sights, including stunning Baddow House, the Bond Store, Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum and St Mary's Catholic Church.

The Open House event will be held today with Open Gardens to be held tomorrow.

WHEN: Open House will be held between 10am and 4pm on Saturday and Open Gardens will be held between 9am and 4pm on Sunday.

WHERE: Throughout Maryborough.

COST: Free

Skyline Ferris Wheel

WHAT: Get a bird's eye view of the Bay from the top of the nation's largest transportable ferris wheel.

WHEN: Rides from 10am-9pm (Saturday) and 10am-8pm (Sunday)

WHERE: Pialba Esplanade near all-abilities park

COST: Single admission $10, seniors $8, gondola (six riders) $30. Book at skylineattractions.com.au or at the booth.

Today

Brisbane Roar

WHEN: Saturday from 5pm

WHERE: Fraser Coast Sport Precinct

DETAILS: The Brisbane Roar's visit to the region will culminate in a match against Wide Bay Select on Saturday.

COST: The match is free for anyone to attend.

Spring Orchard Show

WHEN: Today and tomorrow from 8.30am-4pm and Saturday from 8.30am-1pm

WHERE: St Paul's Memorial Hall, corner Adelaide and Ellena sts, Maryborough

DETAILS: Maryborough and District Orchid Society will host its Spring Orchid Show with five large displays with more than 800 different orchids and presented in keen competition. There will be plants for sale and experience society members available for advice.

COST: $2, children free

Cemetery Tour

WHEN: Saturday, September 21, 8am and 4pm

WHERE: Maryborough Cemetery, Walker St

DETAILS: The Maryborough Family History Society will host its Links to our Past cemetery tour in conjunction with the Maryborough Open House and Gardens. An insight into our pioneers who lived and built some of the city's stately homes. Participants must wear enclosed shoes and follow direction of the guides. Email maryboroughfamilyhistory @gmail.com or visit Facebook. If you have not booked just turn up at gates

COST: Gold coin donation

Tinana Dance

WHEN: Saturday, September 21, from 7pm

WHERE: Tinana Hall, Gympie Rd

DETAILS: Dance Promotions' old-time dance with entertainment by Trevor Gayton. There will be a lucky door and novelty prizes. There are more than 30 dances, including Latin, modern, old-time vogue and rock. All ages are welcome. For more information, phone Joff McGovern on 0438867090

COST: $10 includes supper, lucky door and novelty prizes

Tomorrow

Fraser Lions Pier Festival

WHAT: In addition to the annual fishing competition there will be a merry go round, jumping castle, rides, food and craft stalls as well as a market.

WHEN: The fishing competition will kick off at 6am with the festival to begin at 8am and run until 3pm on Sunday.

WHERE: Pier Park, Urangan

COST: Free

Tour de Bay

WHAT: 300 Lycra-clad cyclists will line up outside of Hervey Bay Community Centre to take part in the event.

There's the popular 5km Walk, Scoot or Ride, the 10km amazing ride, the 25km scenic ride, the 50km The Biking Bruiser or the 100km Centurion.

WHEN: From 6am on Sunday

WHERE: Starting from Hervey Bay Community Centre

COST: Entry costs $10 for the 5km walk, scoot or ride, $30 for the 10km Amazing Ride, $40 for the 25km Scenic Cycle, $40 for the Biking Bruiser and $55 for to 100km Centurion.

Runners and Walkers

WHEN: Sunday from 6am.

WHERE: Ululah Lagoon, Cheapside St, Maryborough.

DETAILS: Fraser Coast Runners and Walkers Club non-competitive 5km and 10km run or walk. Adults compete over a distance of 5k or 10k. Walkers start at 6.15am, runners start at 7am and juniors (under 12, a 2km run) start at 7.30am. Visitors welcome.

COST: Adults $5, juniors $2.