EVENTS: Top things to do this weekend
WetSide Fountain Light Show
When: Tonight, 7pm to 7.30pm
Where: WetSide Water Park, Main St and The Esplanade, Hervey Bay
Details: Bring along your camping chairs and spend some quality family time together at the WetSide Water Park and watch the night’s sky get lit up by the show. No alcohol or glass permitted at the venue.
Cost: Free
Monique’s Sandcastle Competition
When: Today from 3.30pm
Where: Scarness Beach
Details: Join in the fun of building sandcastles in this fun-filled competition for children and their families to raise money for Relay for Life.
Cost: Free
Dry Boat Race
When: Today, 4.30pm
Where: Held in conjunction with Monique’s Sandcastle Competition, teams must raise at least $20 to enter the event and race along the sand. All money goes towards Relay for Life.
Cost: $20+
Hervey Bay Local Ambulance Committee Goods Wheel
When: Tonight
Where: The Stage, Scarness Foreshore
Details: The Goods Wheel has become an annual tradition for locals and visitors over 65 years old every Christmas. Winning ticket holders get to choose their own prize. Losing tickets go into the draw for the grand prize on the last night.
Cost: Tickets are 50 cents each.
Sunday Riverside
When: Sunday from 3pm to 6pm
Where: Maryborough’s Brolga Theatre
Details: Enjoy a lazy Sunday afternoon by the river and take in free live music from Andrew Copland & Steve Case, lawn games, licensed bar and food stalls.
Cost: Entry is free