EVENTS: Top things to do this weekend

Raising money for Relay for Life – Eight year old Monique Bailey held a sandcastle competition at Scarness beach.

WetSide Fountain Light Show

When: Tonight, 7pm to 7.30pm

Where: WetSide Water Park, Main St and The Esplanade, Hervey Bay

Details: Bring along your camping chairs and spend some quality family time together at the WetSide Water Park and watch the night’s sky get lit up by the show. No alcohol or glass permitted at the venue.

Cost: Free

Monique’s Sandcastle Competition

When: Today from 3.30pm

Where: Scarness Beach

Details: Join in the fun of building sandcastles in this fun-filled competition for children and their families to raise money for Relay for Life.

Cost: Free

Dry Boat Race

When: Today, 4.30pm

Where: Held in conjunction with Monique’s Sandcastle Competition, teams must raise at least $20 to enter the event and race along the sand. All money goes towards Relay for Life.

Cost: $20+

Hervey Bay Local Ambulance Committee Goods Wheel

When: Tonight

Where: The Stage, Scarness Foreshore

Details: The Goods Wheel has become an annual tradition for locals and visitors over 65 years old every Christmas. Winning ticket holders get to choose their own prize. Losing tickets go into the draw for the grand prize on the last night.

Cost: Tickets are 50 cents each.

Sunday Riverside

When: Sunday from 3pm to 6pm

Where: Maryborough’s Brolga Theatre

Details: Enjoy a lazy Sunday afternoon by the river and take in free live music from Andrew Copland & Steve Case, lawn games, licensed bar and food stalls.

Cost: Entry is free