EVENTS: Winter of festivals to begin on the Fraser Coast

A SERIES of festivals will liven up the winter months across the Fraser Coast this year.

Food lovers, fans of storytelling and those who like to be beside the seaside are covered with the Relish Food and Wine Festival, Mary Poppins Festival and Whale Festival.

Robyn Peach, event manager for Fraser Coast Tourism & Events said highlights of the Relish Food and Wine Festival in Maryborough on June 1 included a demonstration by celebrity chef Matt Golinski, a Brews and Blues Cruise on the Mary River, a one-hour food journey through historic Customs House and tales of bootlegging barmaids and rum-running rogues at the Bond Store Gin Joint.

A special guest artist and children's author will be part of the Mary Poppins Festival, with the event kicking off on June 28.

Then the Whale Festival will get underway on July 27, starting with the Blessing of the Fleet.

"It's followed on August 4 by the sentimental favourite of the festival - the Paddle Out for Whales," Ms Peach said.

Then on August 11 the Hervey Bay Seafood Festival will go ahead, again attracting food lovers to picnic on the grass at Fisherman's Park while enjoying live music.