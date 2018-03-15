Ever thought about donating your hair to kids with cancer?

I am donating my hair to be made into a wig and given to a child who can't grow hair due to a medical condition.

Lee Constable

MOST people I talk to don't even know it exists.

Have you ever heard about the option of donating your hair to charities for children who have lost their hair from cancer treatments?

It has to be your natural hair - so those with any hair dye in their locks are out - and you need 33cms.

The natural hair is turned into specialised wigs for children who have lost their hair due to a medical condition such as alopecia or cancer.

Variety is just one of the charities participating in what they call Hair with Heart.

Wigs for Kids is another charity I believe take part in this worthy cause.

For me, the inspiration to donate my hair in this way was after the sudden loss of my 35-year-old brother to cancer in September 2017.

Unfortunately my brother Josh didn't make it out of hospital after the cancer spread rapidly to his lungs and liver following the successful removal of a tumour from his bowel.

We did however later find out his cancer was incurable so one blessing in disguise was that he didn't really suffer for long like those who go through chemo therapy and radiation do.

As inspiring humans like the Fraser Coast's Faan Jaemsaidee get ready to take part in the popular Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave, I thought I would spread the word about something a little different.

So if you have long natural hair (mine is still a few months off being long enough to make the snip), you would like to give to children less fortunate, it's worth looking into.

Anything we can do to help is worthwhile because we've all been touched by cancer in some way.