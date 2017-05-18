Ever thought of joining the SES? Come to an open day

EVER been interested in finding out about the State Emergency Service, or maybe even joining them?



Sandy Straits SES are having an open day on June 3, 9am-2pm at their depot on Eckert Road, Boonooroo.



The day will include information displays, displays of SES vehicles, flood boat, storm trailers, field kitchen and storm trailer.



And to feed the hungry tummies, there will also be a free sausage sizzle.



The SES is a volunteer-run organisation that provides emergency help during and after declared disasters and emergencies.

