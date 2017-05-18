22°
Whats On

Ever thought of joining the SES? Come to an open day

Annie Perets
| 18th May 2017 8:37 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EVER been interested in finding out about the State Emergency Service, or maybe even joining them?

Sandy Straits SES are having an open day on June 3, 9am-2pm at their depot on Eckert Road, Boonooroo.

The day will include information displays, displays of SES vehicles, flood boat, storm trailers, field kitchen and storm trailer.

And to feed the hungry tummies, there will also be a free sausage sizzle.

The SES is a volunteer-run organisation that provides emergency help during and after declared disasters and emergencies.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcwhatson fraser coast state emergency service

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

THERE is nothing more satisfying to a furniture-loving, design-savvy Instagrammer than following the bloggers and shops who excel at showing off trendy works.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

NEW BUSINESS: Coffee kick with a hint of high fashion

NEW BUSINESS: Coffee kick with a hint of high fashion

Maryborough's Sotik and Daniel Sanderson love a good cup of coffee.

Sanctuary curator "beaten in road rage attack"

OUCH: Ray Revill talking to emergency services after he was reportedly attacked by an angry driver.

Ray was left with a gash above his left eye and a nasty headache.

Plumber speaks out amid lead poisoning fears

He claimed he was unfairly targeted by the commission.

Ever thought of joining the SES? Come to an open day

SES volunteers are asking for our supprot on wear orange to work day. Local Controller of the Fraser Coast Unit, Bob Biram with SES volunteers from Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Howard and Childers. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

There will be a free sausage sizzle.

Local Partners

VMR helped 40 people in trouble in our waters in a month

Owners of a sinking boat had to clear the vessel of all their belongings before it became submerged underwater.

CQU diploma debacle 'no fault of students or uni'

EDUCATION: Diploma of Nursing students are being helped by CQUniversity to complete their industry placements.

University has worked with affected students to continue studies

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Dance stars take the stage at M'boro eisteddfod

Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod - secondary school grades 10 -12 contemporary group. Aldridge State High dance troupe performing to Hallelujah - Hannah Gillespie amongst her fellow dancers.

Organisers say the event is growing every year.

Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (May 13-14)

Take a cruise this Mother's Day on the Spirit of Hervey Bay.

Our full list of things to do for the second weekend of May.

Big Little Lies star now Young Sheldon

HE STOLE our hearts as Ziggy in Big Little Lies, now he looks set to do it again as a young Sheldon Cooper in this Big Bang Theory spin-off.

The genius of Einstein: Rush’s theory of relativity

Geoffrey Rush stars as Albert Einstein in the TV series Genius.

Oscar winner nearly had to turn down the role of a lifetime.

What's on the big screen this week

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

AUSSIE films up against King Arthur and the John Wick sequel.

Tough as nails: Prison Break star's close call

Dominic Purcell stars in the return of the TV series Prison Break.

An on-set stunt goes horribly wrong for Dominic Purcell.

Don’t Tell: Why every parent should see this movie

Gyton Grantley in a scene from the movie Don't Tell.

The case that gave child sex abuse victims a voice

MOVIE REVIEW: John Wick 2 is a beautifully violent mess

Keanu Reeves in a scene from the movie John Wick: Chapter 2.

Second time gets a bit better for Keanu Reeve's crim-turned-hero.

Second chance for Ed Sheeran fans

Ed Sheeran will play two shows at Suncorp Stadium in March.

BRITISH chart-topper adds more shows to meet demand.

Self Sustainable Hobby Farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 1 3 Auction in...

Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Very Large Dam on Property (approx. 5000 sqm x 6m deep) 3 bed home with separate 15m x 11m shed

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

HOTTEST PROPERTY ON THE MARKET, MAKE AN OFFER!

100 Tooth Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction in...

This perfectly laid out and positioned Property is situated in the most sort after location in Hervey Bay, Pialba. This Property is only minutes away from Shopping...

WALK TO THE BEACH AND SHOPS!

8/179 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

Beautiful townhouse at the rear of the block away from the traffic. 3 bedrooms,main with en-suite Large main bathroom with extra toilet downstairs Modern kitchen...

Are you seeking a low maintenance easy care home with side access?

18 Santa Maria Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

This RARE built property is the only one available in this area at the moment. FEATURES INCLUDE: BIG 3 bedrooms with built ins, a second large lounge room or...

Great unit in a great location. Enquire Today!

1/10 McKean Street, Scarness 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction In...

2 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans throughout Single lock up Garage Only minutes to Cafes, shops and beach

All OFFERS CONSIDERED!

32 Hunter Street, Torbanlea 4662

House 4 1 3 Auction in...

This beautifully presented home offers extra-large bedrooms and multiple living areas. Perfectly positioned on a 2023m2 corner block to take full advantage of the...

Rare Find,Suburban Gem!!!

32 Banksia Park Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 2 Forthcoming...

3 Bedrooms,2 Bath,2 car garage Open plan living Huge entertainment area In-ground Salt water pool This beautiful home is in a very sought after part of Hervey...

A Grade Location Inspect Today!

2/378 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

Superbly presented three bedroom home - master has an ensuite plus family bathroom and separate toilet. Each bedroom and the living area is individually air...

The Right Address

14 Neisler Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Stylish four bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently renovated to a high standard, the main bedroom boasts a tiled walk in robe and a large spa bath...

Toowoomba's housing sales start to decline

A colonial property at 9 Campbell St, East Toowoomba is on the market.

Housing market transactions decline but prices about same

Property investors can bank on Buderim

Retail property in prime precinct has two major tenants in place

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

Rural Gladstone region property sells at auction for $15 million

LONG HISTORY: Galloway Plains, a cattle grazing property west of Calliope, sold at auction for $15 million.

Galloway Plains sells to Neill-Ballantine family.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!