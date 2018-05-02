Everard defends vote for playground to go on oval

IF DARREN Everard's plan for Hervey Bay's adventure playground had gone ahead, it would currently be on the Seafront Oval.

Despite being among the councillors who ignored community outcry against a proposal for the playground to be built on the oval, the mayoral candidate has vowed he will ensure community feedback is better heard if he's elected this weekend.

He told the Chronicle he wanted to see councillors go into community consultation as a group and listen to their feedback on future projects.

Under the original master plan, the Seafront Oval would have lost up to a third of its land size if the council had allowed the massive playground to be built there.

Members of community groups including Relay for Life, Carols by Candlelight and the Marcus' Legacy Fun Day committee said they may not be able to hold events on the oval if the development went ahead.

Hervey Bay's wildly successful By the C concert, where John Farnham performed this year, would also have not gone ahead.

The project was eventually moved to an area west of the Esplanade all-abilities playground after a council vote in June 2017.

Cr Everard yesterday defended his vote, saying the master plan had already gone to public consultation and the playground's location on Seafront Oval was the best choice.

"I don't think the current spot is the best, but that's my personal opinion,” Cr Everard said.

"It would have been the best connection to the WetSide water park.”

"I thought the other side would have been better but, as said, we lost the vote, and we get on with it and make it work.”

He said the vote hadn't changed his stance on factoring community feedback into projects.

"It's history, we learn from it, we go forward,” Cr Everard said.

"We can't go and knock on every door on the Fraser Coast, people have got to get involved in the process.”

He said he wanted people to approach and talk to him as much as possible on future projects to have their say if he was elected.