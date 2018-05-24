Everard elected Fraser Coast's new deputy mayor

NEW DEPUTY: Councillor Darren Everard has been voted the Fraser Coast's new deputy mayor in a unanimous council vote.

NEW DEPUTY: Councillor Darren Everard has been voted the Fraser Coast's new deputy mayor in a unanimous council vote. Alistair Brightman

DARREN Everard has been voted in as the Fraser Coast's new deputy mayor, less than a month after his bid for the region's top job.

Cr Everard was unanimously elected to the positions by other councillors at Wednesday's council meeting.

No other councillors stood for the position.

His promotion comes about two-and-a-half weeks after he unsuccessfully ran for mayor against his colleague George Seymour in the Fraser Coast mayoral by-election.

He received about 9,698 votes - the second-highest out of all the candidates.

While moving the motion, councillor Stuart Taylor said it was appropriate Cr Everard filled the role due to his level of experience.

"It is a very unique role in that it fulfils the role when the mayor is unavailable, and I believe there are a number of people in this room with the experience that is required,” Cr Taylor said.

"In this circumstance, I think it's an appropriate time for Darren to take on this leadership role and to help build good relationships with this council.”

But Cr Taylor also said the deputy mayor position should not be subject to a yearly vote, saying it "creates unneeded discourse.”

"I think it should be two, if not four years,” he said.

Cr Taylor made similar statements last year when Cr Seymour was re-elected as deputy mayor.

In April 2016, he unsuccessfully moved a motion to make the position a permanent one lasting longer than 12 months.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council elects a new deputy mayor every year between May and June.

Mayor George Seymour said he looked forward to working with Cr Everard in his new role.

"I also want to pay tribute to councillor Rolf Light, who has been acting mayor over the past month,” Cr Seymour said.

"He's done a very good job in that role.”