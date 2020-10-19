Every gallery from the first five formals of the year

Grace Buckley, Georgia McTaggart and Maya Mackay looking gorgeous at the Fraser Coast Anglican College formal.

THE first five school formals of the year have been held on the Fraser Coast.

After a year when schools had to faced COVID-19 restrictions, the first four formals had to go ahead without dancing and with careful social distancing measures in place.

The social distancing measures remained in place at Xavier Catholic College formal on Friday night, but as restrictions continued to ease, dancing was able to go ahead for the first time this year.

More formals are set to follow next month.

So far, St Mary's College, Fraser Coast Anglican College, St James Lutheran College, Maryborough State High School and Xavier Catholic College have hosted their formals.

Next up is Aldridge State High School, which will have its formal on November 17.

Full list of upcoming formals:

Aldridge State High School

Hervey Bay State High School

The Bay school will hold its formal on November 19.

Urangan State High School

The school will have its formal on November 20 if it is safe to go ahead.

Riverside Christian College

The school will hold its formal on November 20.

Hervey Bay Special School

Hervey Bay Special School will hold its formal on November 20.

Bayside Christian College

The Bay school will have its formal on November 20.

Maryborough Special School

The school will host a graduation event for its students.

Carinity Education Glendyne

The school has cancelled its formal this year.