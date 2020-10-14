Brisbane Arrest Court: Who is appearing today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Darren Michael Hilson
Katie Nicole Swainson
Edward Maurice Hoare
Dale James Woolan
Arlena Kay Squires
Sean Robert Gayden
Gibran Maral Muhammad Kerdijk
Finnan James Hoban-Thompson
John Craig Fellows
Andrew Raymond Cook
Jayden Isaac Frost-Lyall
Jamie Louise Cousins
Magda Rose Ellen Nicholls
Max Williams Hayes
Alana May Bartlett
Paige Lyndel-Rose Farquhar
Jarrad John Velcich
Scott Grant Adey
Gary Ian Zera
Tony Alan Norbury
Gareth Kyle Davis
Joshua Ross Williams
Elias Patrick Marshall
Simon Mark Gosper
Bradley Carver Cross
Gareth James Casey
Victor Raymond Joseph Gordon
Ruggar Starr Francis
James Angus Kennedy-Anlezark
Craig Devrell
Joseph Charles Dean Chambers
Brandon Kerry Halliday
Patrick Abib Achire
Martin Joseph Dowlan
Trevor Charles Connors
Danny Lee Gregory
Jessica Kerslake
Stephen Paul Jones
Kelly Leigh Lark
Mihael Lazarevic
Wade Jeremy Walter Parsons
Daniel John Prince
Jake Christopher Merrett
Peiyan Li
Jane Elenor Rudolph
Joshua Jye Morton
Miranda Fuatino Ioane
Troy Barry Fien
Andrew Paul Krasnoff
Peter Tom Waigana
Joshua Skillen
Ricci Dean Barker
Kylie Kathleen Fraser
Mathew Ricky Palombi
Dillon Geoffrey Lysaght
Michael Alexander Coiro
Nathan Lolani Soo Choon
Danial Kial Johnson
Farah Ahmed Mohamed
Gary William Thompson
Thomas William Hughes
Jaimie Anthony Louca Loizou
Rachael Emily Fogg
Thomas James Smith
Bradley Raymond Kelly
Kara Jane Darling
Aaron Stuart Raroa
Paul Anthony Ebejer
Connor John Banks
Peter Scott Dessiax
Dallin Morgan Williams
Samantha Lee-Rose Bebbington
Marnie Patricia Coolwell
Kevin James Scorah
Aaron James Mildenhall
Abrysstrois Barry Dwyer
Jade Maree Mckie
Kayleb Blade Lees-Brown
Penisimani Fifita Militoni
Dominique Patrick Alexanda Hill
Blake Antony Horka
Luke Jason Balcomb
Peter Noel Eves
Steele Daniel Mcleod Paterson
Jamie Richard Player
Jeffrey Richard Rowse
Sahand Khoshaein Mahfroujaki
Alexander Restrepo
Darrell Kevin Melville
Craig Russell Krog
Richard Brendon Wayne Saville
Rachel Marie Saunders
Kirryn Luke Roker
Lucas Dolan Bruen
Cameron Lawrence Baglee
Angus Stephen Hamley
Katrina Leanne Luhrs
Samuel Henry Tollasepp
Ruby Thorburn
Adam Daniel Kelman Lowrey
Melanie Rebecca Elizabeth Ruska
Jesse Marley
Lance Jamie Mcguire
Daniel John Harrison
Shannon Marie Culey
Steven John Sowden
Sam Nicholas Tester
Christopher John Pischke
James Peter Forycki
Craig Phillip Dallen
Leon Edward King
Daniel Robin Hinton
Bradley Raymond Jones
Mark Timothy Seage
Mitchell James Feggans
Dexton Casey Simic Thorn
Krystal Gail Mcwhinnie
Richard George Walker
Freddy Zachariah Wesley
Yarislov Mischenko
Ben Mark Settetrombe
Melissa Joanne Callaghan
Harrison Cecil-Jacob Goodrich
Nicholas Gerrit Jebbink
Daniel James Walton
Carlo Petrino
Jake William Magee
Jade Marie Newton
Caitlin Elizabeth Wilson
Troy Arthur Davidson
Luana Jassy Henny
Joshua David Grace
Steven Bruce Lewandowsky
Tiana Louise Hammond
Rod Graylin
Craig Steven Ungerer
Edwin Kit Gosper
Phillip John Murphy
Jacob Luke Parkin
Alexander Bryce Domalewski
Nicholas James Sellen
Emily Louise Adams
Michael Evan King
Natalie Louise Gillespie
Liam Matthew Irons
Jamahl Wesley Paul Butterworth
Ater Emmauel Malual
Ryan Thomas Sisson
Stephen John Smith
Joshua Bevan Sloane
Elliot Charles Davies
Dmitry Rozenbelov
Deon Ramon Presotto
