News

Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court: Who is appearing

by Staff writers
13th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Nathan Jaggard

Kristie Lee Willmot

Brendan Paul Jones

Benjamin Joseph Moore

Philip Gregory Pearson

Matthew Glen Thomas

Kellie Maree Band

Sary Ney

William Henry Bennett

Kylie Maree Jackson

Leslie John Holt

Shane Robert Geale

Jade Michelle Gripske

Robert Bruce Mcaulay

Jade Maree Thornton

Kyle Manning Casben

William Catalano

Brooke Lee Patrick

Peter Anthony James Johnson

Jean Louise Herholdt

Caroline Linda Randall

Zane William White

Dale Noel Keats

Gillian Roberts

Peter Thomas Iezzi

Briallan Ruth Purcell

Tasha Savia Ashwin

Shane James Anderson

Kenneth George Robinson

Scott Peter Woolston

Benjamin Chin

Bessie Aufaga

Mark Nicholas Cominos

Pamela Melissa Facey

Stratos Ioannidis

Karie Elyse Isaacs

Georgena Margaret Mcallan

Sharon Lee Nunn

Miranda Nicole Kapua Te Riini

Jessica Ann Roberts

Patrick Hugh Donald Maggs

Mark Andrew Strachan

Danny Lee Gregory

Daisuke Yoshida

Bounpheng James Chansisourath

Lucas Thomas Harry Langdon

Jai Robert Peter Burns

Ricky Roach

Milly Rose Wilson

Matthew James Kingi

Kelly Ann Shaw

Denise Antoinette Deen

Brett Alan Breuel

Dean Kevin Clayton

Reece Samuel Nicol

Adrian Joseph Somerville

Robert Anthony John Donovan

Gordon Alan Rankin

Sara Louise Hoeben

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Friday, November 13

brisbane magistrates court

