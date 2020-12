Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Wednesday, December 23

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Daniel Ross Franks

Errol John Mickelo

Russell William James Saunders

Joshua Ashley Francis Tobin

Devanty Wavely James Stanley

Judith Rondly Sudantha Pereira

