FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Christopher Brian Healy
Callum Kevin Trevor Townson
Mark Nicholas Cominos
Kerry John Jackson
Elise Imray Papineau
Corey Edward Wiseman
Jai Hendrix Kennealy
Merinda Skye Blaine
Connie Dale Fewquandie
Leonie Ann Sinnott
Frank Terrence Keating
Taro Zane Cook
Matthew James Gadd
Brock Anthony Collins
Simon John Thomson
Sharon Anne Bentley
Karmalieta Watson
Callum Sean Mcewen
Tamara Lee Fitzhenry
Yun Zhang
Aaron Ian Kennedy
Rajaram Sriram
Joseph Wolf Owais
Vincente Gil
Matthew James Markcrow
Emmanuel M Bomah
William Robert John Neil Ryder
Michael James Fisher
Sean Stephen Jeffrey Ratliff
Benjamin Terrance Turnbull
Sean Robert Gayden
Malat Deng Akoy
Lucas Robert Keating
Christopher John Elkerton
Richard Michael Mcnicol
Reana Faye Noffke
Sally Ann Gilbert
Kieran Andrew Hafner
Daniel James Rees
Tiana Elizabeth Ann Gallaher
Gregory Ross Eadie
Bereket Teklesenbet Woldemariam
Steven Allan Dick
Graheme Andrew Joinbee
Tamicka-Jane Page Catlin-Smith
Shane Robert Geale
Sarah Louisa Pickering
Vicky May Hayes
Tane Ya Sade Cohen
Kimberly Sue Carlton
Sahr Musa
Bradley William Smith
Phillip Michael Pagnon
Benjamin Hugh Beddoes
Brooke Kirea Large
Anthony William Wilson
Timothy Rafael Jagoszewski
Jed Roger Charles May
Raymond Joe Morris-Wilson
Jonathan Francis Phillip Smith
Renee Louise Connolly
Sean John Hadland
Kate Rose Lawler
Shaun Douglas Greensill
Darcy Robert Burke
Troy Jason Kemp
Emmanuel Sahr Pessima
Alan Phan Nguyen
Kaylah Marie Welsh
Ethan Mark Campbell
Natalie Dawn Edwards
Alistair James Patterson
Faith Patrina Kirk
Bilan Kim
Alan Robert Fisher
Cameron Michael Dunn
Paul Campbell
Matthew Simeon Cavies
Ian Francis Fabricato
Billy John Dixon
Ryan Maurice Watson
Noel Claude Phillips-Hill
Shane Daniel Farrow
Dwayne Lucus Smith
Jackson Tyler Lawrence
Mark William Hughes
Jacquelyn Ann Forster
Ryan James Patterson
Benjamin Thomas Smith
Joshua Adam Turner
Luke Augustine Stratton
Merrika Maryellen Chappelle
Samuel Benjamin Lewis Satrick
Mariusz Konczalski
Nganatatafu Folau Alovili
Elton Duane Connors
Daniel Gebretensay
Brendan Craig Baxter
Rebekah Skye Maloney
Paul Michael Murnane
Ljubisav Milenkovic
Zachariah Liam Blanks
Stacey Ann Swaine
Dwayne Henry Daylight
Shane Danial Farrow
Grace Estelle May Nicholls-Murray
Mark William Bell
Rod Graylin
Jemma Christina Sankey
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Thursday, February 25