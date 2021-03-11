Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Thursday, March 11
Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Thursday, March 11
Crime

FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
11th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Darcy Robert Burke

Tanya Lynette Kenning

Kelly Carol Russell

Douglas Richard Mayne

Sonya Leigh Pappas

Amanda Marie Mccunnie

Mei Kei Chan

Allison Nicole Pascoe

Robert Anthony Charles Lawrence

Cassie Joan Eaves

Nathan George Bright

Jason Lawrence Kelly

Richard Giles Clarke

John Anthony Knight

Ryan Maurice Watson

Peter Tom Waigana

Sahar Chavoshitehrani

Casey Ngatokoa Muliaga

Tegan Louise Cutler

Benjamin Scott Kalotai

Wesley John Walker

Nicholas Barry John Torrisi

David Stephen Cliffe

Daisy Nitsch

Mary Ali

Douglas Alexander Mcswain

Kym Elise Williams

Jonothan Meuller

Colleen Keegan

Jason Wayne Punch

Adam Luke Minarelli

Sonya Marie Kirk

Mason Thomas Dunwoody

Dwayne Michael Warnock

Carl Vincent Carsburg

Magda Haj Gido

Daniel Charles Oswin

Dyfed Henry Thomas

Craig Anthony Johnson

Janie Nina Weazel

David Anthony Greenwood

Louise Ann Garland

Shannon Troy Cox

Christine Ann Hayes

Sandeep Kumar

Pierce Philip Smyth

Damon Geoffrey James Andrews

Dakota John Arthur

Tina Louise Gilcrist

Kellie Ann Corcoran

Lee Phillip William Daye

Skylee Anne Summers

Chloe Ann Hannon

Demetrios Marinopoulos

Lia Ah-Sang

Logan Oberholzer

Adam Geoffrey Matruglio

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Thursday, March 11

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cull could be on cards for Coast’s wild horses

        Premium Content Cull could be on cards for Coast’s wild horses

        News Euthanasia could be a management option if the feral horse population through the Tuan and Toolora state forest area continues to spiral out of control.

        Fraser Coast council to get $16m boost for projects

        Premium Content Fraser Coast council to get $16m boost for projects

        News Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders welcomed the announcement

        OPINION: Time to fight back against silent killer

        Premium Content OPINION: Time to fight back against silent killer

        News In the past week, I have cried at the funerals of two men I didn’t know.

        Mum, 40, killed in crash near Maryborough

        Premium Content Mum, 40, killed in crash near Maryborough

        News Car she was driving flipped off a bridge after colliding with a truck