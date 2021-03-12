Menu
Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Friday, March 12
Crime

Brisbane Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
12th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Taylarnee Anna-Marie Leedie

Samuel Francis Kimlin

Lyle James Hutchinson

Neville Tremain Maxwell Brannock

Rebecca Anne Cox

Rory Dale Budge

Megan Jenna Goodlet

Mitchell Anthony Toki

Michelle Joy Harris

Zion Niko Aviga

Daniel James Neville

Stafford Leonard Richard Ramsay

Daniel Allan Jowitt

Oscar Heath Comerford

Darius Hassan Laili

Richard Ian Bridges

Luke Matthew John Loizou

Neil Dupre

Bailey John Knowles

James Fitzsimmons

Denis Ceric

Billy John Nixon

William Antonio Whitney-Reyes

Jonathon Colin Smith

Michael Leonard Collins

Arol Tong Lual

Brook Dana Currie

Hanna Heilay Alemayehu

Kyshia Anne Doyle

Terry Latu

Tony Mihael Waye

Jason Trevor White

Wayne Leslie Dench

John James Davies

Andrew James Edwards

Brenton Tyler Sefo Wallace

Ivo Janusz Kornel

Jesse Luke Eastwood

Pedro Luiz Sena Williams

Andrew Allan Mill

Leonard Robin Major Kennedy

Debra Lynne Coulter

Damien Paul Coutts

Dane George Grant

Ioannis Giorgatzis

Samuel Cameron Huxley

Troy Hill

Sharnelle Conlon

Te Rahui Whitu Tobias Wineera

Melissa Ann Bullen

Vanessa Paula Aitken

Billy John Dixon

Neil Leslie Freemantle

Mitchell Colin Lee

Dwayne Michael Warnock

Katherine Frances Schwennesen

Christine Estelle Gillies

Jene Lee Gallahar

Shane William Simpson

Trinidy Clifford Smith

Ryan Larson

Ahmad Ragab Hamed Kanaan

Susan Coppens

