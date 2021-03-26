Menu
Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Friday, March 26
Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Friday, March 26
Crime

FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
26th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Aleisha Lesley Chandler

Clinton Charles Carr

Wyatt Jake Davidson

Katelin Maree Shambrook

Audrey Silvia Blair

Thomas James Smith

Saikiran Reddy Bachannagari

William Oliveira Da Costa

Grant David Allen

Liam Alexander Bond

Iain Lachlan Cain

Catherine Amity Knowles

Kieren Brodie Pain

Gregory Neil Rogers

Joel Aaron Lyons

Amanda Irene Eyre

Neil Robert Lawler

Joshua James Georgetown

Timothy James Kelly

John James Davies

Yijie Zhuo

Client Miles Theuerkauf

Shane Richard Muller

Brooke Tenille Miller

Bernard Charles Holland

Nikkita Anne Sonter

Zecheriah Dante Mendoza

Daylan Goodsell

Kristie Lee Grimshaw

James Adam Tyack

Dylan James Johnson

Lawrence Gregory James Tilbrook

Johann Kovacs

Adam Jon Lord

Dylan Jake Anthony Bock

Adam Jon Anderson

Oliver Frederick Lyndon

Trinidy Clifford Smith

Aleisha Lesley Fogarty Chandler

Sione Lopisei Sime

Samuel John Teitzel

Tayla Maddison Al-Attas

Rose Patricia Williams

Marcus John Sam Tomasel

Bryce Eben Clayton

Alexander Lawrence Finch

Kylie Anne Kathryne Hawes

Riley Edward Lewis Mallett

Daniel James Sneesby

Jackson Dean Furlong

Scott Andrew Morton

Andrew Nicola Reec Ater

Michael Peter Rose

Gregory Michael Gallen

Michael James Sutton

Hayley Georgia Hughes

Bir Singh

Jesse Andrew Connolly

Sean Willis

David John Anthony Grobben

Tuhoe-Potiki Tawari Houkamau

Kristi-Lea Miller

Rhys Liam Brown

Thomas Charles Donnelly

Janine Rae Lawson

David Anthony Seris

Jordan Anthony Miller

Benjamin James Dopper

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Friday, March 26

