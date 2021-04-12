Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court: Who is appearing
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Damian John Moses
Michael Peter Rose
Jacob Thomas Ryan Barlow
Babak Najariyan
Daniel Alan Staton
Aidan Lee Wendijk
Jesse Paul Batterham
Benny Repu
Tayla Caitlin Cooper
Farah Ahmed Mohamed
Esfar Mohd Rafi
Hayden Malcolm Forbes Jackson
Jordan Carlos Joel
Shanon Lee Bullock
Emma Marie Windle
Margaret Michelle Laurel Blair
Amanda Irene Eyre
Christian Jack Gyldenlove
Stuart James Ferguson
David Bryan Capper
Desmond Peter Gorry
Avraham Gevurah Apelaham Daniel
Lillian Debbie West
Nicholas Carl Milburne
Neville Tremain Maxwell Brannock
Matthew Samuel Ward
Michael Dichiera
Christopher John Leigh
Kaylah Marie Welsh
Bernard Charles Holland
Stacey Lee Lowe
Kantikki Nantiko Scully
Debbie-Lee White
Shane Herbert-Croucher
Tyler Dirkson
David James Hoad
Benjamin David Carroll
Geoffrey Mark Eagle
Kelly Leigh Lark
Keiwae Trisa Capner
Nigel Benjamin Little
John Leonard Smith
Valentino Jason Gatto
Julie Anne Puru
Ian John Godfrey
Taison Grainger
Tye Thomas Burns
Dwayne Michael Warnock
Aaron Davies
Taliyah Williams
Matthew James Newton
Mitchell Ryan Vickers
Renee Louise Reeves
Campbell John Moller
Byron Justin Madison Rivans
Rehannah Tiona Gorham
Sonya Leigh Pappas
Tyrone Nathan-Pereira
Andrew Collins
Chelsea Margaret Lais
Connor Michael Lovell
Raymond Te
Max Campbell Mee
Amy Alyce Jones
Jordan Lee Dansey
Ruby Kunginarra Anastasia King-Morrison
Kristoffer John Heathcote
Derek Barry Barr
Cooper Harrington Murray
Sebastian Ross Gullo
Dustin Raymond Reid
Patricia Lea Celia B Wiley
Deniz Jack Ak
Anthony Jay Gatley-Dunne
Robert Joseph Neville
Anthony Thomas Mitchell-Dale
Joanne Margaret Mcgrath
Travis Laku Manning
Jasmin Rhyanne Kamp
John William James Polgreen
Juliette Barbara Wright
Denis Ceric
Stacey Ann Swaine
Jacob Dylan Zunker
Matthew Jefferson Wright
Jason Lawrence Kelly
Terry David Shura Cane Wallace
Trevor Barron Laukai Chapman
Glendeanna Dorothy Gadd
Ryan John Menzies
Tiardi Newman
Jason Andrew Botha
Carl Bruce Mcalevey
Joshua Robert Radford
Tanya Louise Bartley
Christopher Laurence Zeinert
Timothy John Gigler
Matthew John Currie
Hiria Kirria Pehi
Harley Peter Voss
Tasseua Qwendell Carter-Swift
Corey Mark Forster
Logan Corey Bone
Timothy Lloyd Oates
Taylah Jeanie Morse
Ryan Daniel Burr
Brandon Hastings
Geoffrey Douglas Blake
Stacey Louise Eliopoulos
Tarsha Alex Chatwin
Cameron Turgay Bardak
Liam Oswald Schedue
Benjamin Troy Owen
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Monday, April 12