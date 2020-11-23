Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Yonan Ibrahim
Rebecca Lee Callaghan
Craig Albert Clarke
James Edward Nicola
Serena Rose Di-Totto
Zac Con Cowell
Robert Weeks
Luke Jeffrey Jay
Steven John Tamplin
Zachary Alexander Mills
Peter Alan Nisbet
David Thomas Hill
Mingshan Yang
Lana Margaret Duke
Luke Jay
Joel Andrew Downing
Stephen Brian Gardiner
Gavin Owen William Georgetown
Michael James Raineri
Kierin Charles Pitcher
Hawa Hortance Sarr
David James Nava
Nathan James Lambert
Elliott Alexander Festa
Janis Dawn Joyce Mickelo
Rolando Junior Sapalo
Aaron Shane Downie
Gary John Spencer Du Preez
Felicity Kay Torrens
Rakesh Krishnan
Chloe Grace Lee Brodie
Shane Anthony Skinner
Jennifer Margaret Thomson
Damien Patrick Silver
Joseph David Dunshea
Dane Holton
Micheal James Harrison
Ellen Patricia Wall
Matthew Brett Mcteare
Freya Rhys Brown
Kham Mai Trieu
Maddison Avice
Amy Leigh Ferguson
Stephanie Iris Beesley
Rhys Troy Martin
Zachary William Ainge
Jade Rose French
Samuel Christopher Giufre
Bradley Michael Connelly
Lee Alexander Rush
Maxwell Graham Robinson
Mitchell James Russo
Jasey Keepa Harrison
Ater Martin Matit
Alexander Jonathan Formenton
John Papas
Ashleigh Aletta Roza
Joshua John Cocker Stone
Lawrence Eid
Joanne Marie Robertson
Izaiah Paparoa Romia
Grace Jane Brosnan
Anthony Shane Hislop
Lee Gordon Whitaker
Shane Micheal Emery
Rachel Jane Stamp
Hai Ngoc Tran
Hamish Malcolm Drummond
Tia-Maree Shannon Gregory
Trent Lee Turnbull
Dylan Mathew Hammond
Joseph Dean Geiger
Coral Anna Baldwin
Timothy Peter Sullings
Timothy Paul Randel
Jagmeet Singh Sohal
Scott Owen Elliott
Rebecca Jane Palmer
Ian Mitchell Johnston
Vincent Aaron Cheng
Blake Rennison Howell
Tom Joseph Crawford
Europe Chand
Michael Kenneth Taylor
Patrick John Wilson
Livingstone Chambers-Blair
Thomas Hill
Aidan Christopher Tone
Daniel James Leach
Steven John Cashen
Haupai Jane Harris
Jeffrey Kennedy
Joshua Lindsay Elkerton-Sandy
Jowill Hekau Exton
Jason Moana Rimene
Malcolm Atcha
Ioan Romica Borbil
Alan Robert Ralph
Oscar David Arroyave Lopez
Aballa Omot Nyiguo
Danny James Walker
Michael John Featherstone
Magdi Ibrahim
Daniel Terry Scott Watson
Graham Alexander Fisher
Kevin Robert Ferguson
Tobi James Arnold
Gary Ronald John Copeland
Mohammad Maliki
Sean Douglas Broom
Pankaj Chauhan
Timmothy James Webb
Alexander Richard Black
Bruce Nairne Crighton
Stevan Firic
Raimonds Aleksander Kangur
Bryson Ronald Gillmeister
Evie Carolyn Carmel Nelson
Zach Michael Featherstone
David Adam Hunt
Richard Paul Russell Slade
Benjamin Neil Stone
Edward Stephen Smits
Brent William Borchardt
Diana Rosa Cetina Pereanez
Braham Kilian Kelly Douglas
Jason Entermann
Katherine Angela Churchill
Angela Bronia Brown
Liam Lawrence Sheppard
Dominic Edmund Hansson
Katherine Anne Vergotis
Matthew Norris Waterton
Peter Leslie Benjamin
Christopher Lee Knox
Phillip David John Mcdowell
Brandon James Ogborne
Ruth Ellen Bloemsaat
Rhonda Joan Cushen
Thomas John Cordwell
Ian James Wright
Natasha Maree Young
Frank Terrence Keating
Trent Francis Pembroke
Kaiwaynne Sherisse Stevens
Paul Norman Christensen
Harun Mawlavizada
Mario Nagy
Tristen Jess Vaniersel
Jason Andre Jorgensen
Tsz Hin Cheng
Conor Alexander Oliver Tisdell
Rhet Ducker
Gopal Das
Jessie Jordan Dale
Bradley James Laffin
Christopher John Simmons
James Robert Morrison
Bakhit Mohammed Osman
Timothy Lachlan Geldard
Jai Cameron Davey
Wayne Robert Honeyball
Stanley John Manfield
Kumaran Kandiah
Yu Liu
Daniel John Young
Michael Scott Alexander
Fraser James Brown
Lee Robert Robin
Darren Michael Macdonald
Lee Simon Schievink
Christopher Pinzone
Todd Stephen Wilson
Dane Brian Holton
Nicholas Paul Hanley
Susan Patricia Hardy
Glen Arne Landberg
Yuan-Shan Wang
Cody Michael Mcmillan
Paul Richards
Tina Marie Read Whitmarsh
Emmanuel Jackson
Hoang Huu Minh Tran
Scott Robert Hansen
Jaswinder Singh
Jared Ryan Williams
Matthew George Sawden
Michael James Bartschat
Morteza Kashani-Malaki
Paul Hendrik Merison
Chaney Leigh Swyny
Cain Matthew Age
Adam Lee Murray Crosswell
Thanh Thu Tran
Blaade Gary Vosmaer
Nicholas Wei Jian Yong
Lachlan Joseph David Brett
Eli Jack Pope
Isobell Josephine Tobane
Christopher James Beck
Nathan John Rendell
Grant Ian Ross
Paul Thomson
Elizabeth Dawn Pearce
Martin Adam Vega
Jason Paul Wright
Grant Ivan Cleaver
John Howard Amundsen
Jason Allan Nicholls
Ronald George Culliney
Shannon Marie Turner
Lorraine Gloria Byers
Charlene Bridget Grey
Mark Anthony Davis
Liam James Jordan-Marsland
Jesse Alexander Terrantroy
Alexander Amid Kouhestani Ardestani
Andre Simon Kobayaty
Dana-Marie Pearse
Believe Ndayishimiye
Frank Terrance Keating
Nick-Tim Coram
Daniel Szymula
Trevor Ramsey Phillips
Daniel Callum Sica
Wayne Mackenzie Derrick
Tenaea Kate Hagan
Wen Liu
Beau Jacob Orchard
Nathan Alan Royce Hill
Juan Carlos Cardenas Casallas
Daniel Cornelius Arnold Boon
Gaynor Vicki Tozer
Samantha Lea Parker
Malcolm Douglas Severinsen
Michael Ivan Suto
Kai Evander Stephen Odri
Moriah Rose Kingston
Paul Michael Heath
Mark Atkinson
Steffi Jana Nungarai Boyd-Oshlack
Logan Jason Marr
Joshua Lord
Thomas Alexander Ratahi Mamaku
Benjamin Stone
Myles Ryan Bickle
Gurpreet Singh
Daniel James Egan
Darren Joseph Schoenwald
Joshua Leslie Martin
Dannikah Kay Searles-Grayson
Emmanuel Mario Jeantou
Heidi Lee Mason-Webb
Esmil Rico Rodriguez
Ryan James Ward
Anthony Matthew Bott
Jake William Magee
Harjinder Singh
Luke Augustine Stratton
Andrew Crettenden
Thomas Alexander Mckenzie
Jaydin Anthony Riki-Wren
Rylie Joseph Maly
Justin Paul Harrison
Jessie Douglas Russ
Travis Allan Wright
Nancy Hahn
Jessey Steven Bell
Darren John Oertel
Bradley Jason Park
Todd Jay Sullivan
Craig Steven Ungerer
Trevor Bradley Dawson
Kyle David Murray
Lucy Fay Carrol
Joshua Paul Taylor
Todd Scott Whatley
Rhys David Boxall
Luke Aaron Jones
Carlisle William Matthews
Tony O'Doherty
James Daniel Durham
John Milton Weatherall
Tiffany Jane Hunting
Dragos-Horatiu Pistanila
