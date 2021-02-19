FULL LIST: Brisbane (George St) Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
The Pool Tile Company Pty Ltd
Jayden Graham
Delta Contractors (Aust) Pty Ltd
Sharon Lee Riley
Dex Bolt
Jasmine Thelma May Smith
Steven David Watts
Thomas James Lamb
Maria Thornton
John Joseph Power
Caytlin Rose A'Herne
Timothy John Ruttley
Shane David Lee
Colin James Ash
David Andrew Miller
Dylan James Wyeth
Charles James Ewan Glenny
Kodie Hodges
Anthony Mario Di Vincenzo
Willis Bros Installation (Qld) Pty Ltd
Alfred John Jeffreys
Matthew Adam Carter
Michael Shane Fraser
Michael Raymond Marchetti
Dean Robert Mellers
Board Of The Queensland Museum
Liam Matthew Irons
Scott Edward Griffin
Belinda Bessie Bond-Clevens
Shaun Anthony Clarkson
Debbi Carol Carberry
Shannon Ellen Millikin
Anna Louise Derbyshire
Ben Michael Thomsen
Braeton Hunter Mitchell
Never Never Group Pty Ltd
Department Of Education
Hiroyuki Hidaka
Jason Allan Nicholls
Yudong Kim
Matthew James Hamann
Bennjaman James Callaghan
Matamua Hofeni
Bozo Karan
Derek Ashley Foster
Lisa Nicole Hemming
Anthony Allan Oborne
Cameron Roy Murrell
Jonathan George Simpson
Chelsea Wilson
Robert Francis Mcphee
Timothy Joseph Bretz
Phillip David Jones
Skye Marie Paton
Reece Luke Wakefield
Carlo Bindian
Martin James Doyle
Arjun Ashwath
Jason Alan Kelk
Mervyn Ronald Cullen
Dean Christian Apps
Samantha Michaela Conquest
Jared Shane West
Nicholas Jonathan Bruce Anderson
Christian Alexander Strathdee
Jean-Ulrich Babbel De St Jean-Barbeau
Brian Theodore
Aaron Daniel Hennig
Clinton Gary Wade
Mick John Lear
David Harper
Pamela Mary Richardson
Darren Alan Strugnell
Tara Mcgrady
Gary Michael Coleman
Slavco Petreski
Kate Michelle Thomas
Paul Leslie Nelson
Michael James Hansen
Samuel Ryan Koop
Bradley Carver Cross
Bill Diakogeorgiou
Lakisha Lee Jackson
Brisbane Builders Pty Ltd
Rebel Gun Works Pty. Ltd.
Sally-Jane Atta-Singh
Troy John Lovejoy
Jay Royce Luckhurst
Shane Lee Thomas
Huckleberry Australia Pty Ltd
David John Williams
Tong Tong Lual
Gary Lexley Perkins
Ceirwy Holden
Wilton Resort Management Pty Ltd
Charles Spencer Jubau
Aaron Lee Glenton
Lincoln Patrick Conquest
Nadia Hartley
Tammi Lecia Clarke
Karen Margaret Johnston
Emma Horton
David Michael Lucas
Xiaohang Chang
Lee Phillip William Daye
Lochlan Cooper Graham
Alexander Restrepo
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Friday, February 19