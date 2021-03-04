FULL LIST: Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Brock Mark Stitt
Rudy Jed Mitchell-Herden
Stuart Mitchell Croft
Terry Keith Reed
Ryan James Sanderson
Mahmood Shahin
Jarrad John Fairbanks
Adam Guy Flower
Darius Hassan Laili
Shane Marchant
Stephen Bryant Wright
Michael Charles Hall
Conah Ryley Morrissey-Harvey
Tural Mustafayev
Jessica Suzanne Bennett
Barbara Suwon Lee
Arlena Kay Squires
Stuart Mitchel Croft
Danny John Griffin
Jasmine Joy Tudman
Anthuan Velez
Tarquin Vincent Grott
Billy Dean Baker
Beau Steven Creevey
Hudson Anthony Emslie
Mia Godschall Johnson
Carlo Irwin Pernicano
Robert Edmund Braithwaite
Benjamin John Michael Storey
Conor Alexander Oliver Tisdell
Kuac Mau Dut
Joshua Kyle Crowther
Nobel Igiraneza
Chloe Rochelle Melenewycz
Wade Luke Mckenzie
Shane David Hutton
Jayda Maree Cook
Shawn Shafir Torbey
Craig Geoffrey Gunnis
Paul Matthew Mcdowell
Peter James Heran
Etienne Blanchet
Lesley Maud Thorpe
Tomas Andres Grenon
Egor Shagin
Rakin Uddin Ahmed
Toni Marsh
Mark Allan Holloway
Chris Papastergou
Dino Vujanic
Troy Alwyn Weedman
Kirstin Vance Hayward
Christine Janice Marty Carstairs
Seyyed Kamal Ghafournejad
Zachary William Ainge
Luke Thomas Dowley
Jonathon Ian Anton Luyendyk
Brooke Ashley Prouten
Dwayne Karl Grayson
Billy Ernest Orchard
Sarah Katherine Vinson
Allister Anson Sing
Majid Rashid Mnette
