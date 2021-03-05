FULL LIST: Brisbane (George St) Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Chan Brandy Vath
Adrian Thomas Oleary
Anthony Stuart Fowler
Kevin Charles Elliott
Brian Garry Rayner
Shona Audrey Parker
Daniel Robert Frederick Pritchard
Melissa Doreen Murphy
Nicholas Joshua Bell
Roxanne Marie Holloway
Graham Lloyd Atherton
Dylan James Wyeth
Wilson Gregory
Ian Ronald Crowden
Sokkhon Men
Dean Thomas Murray
George Louis Berton Samrani
Julie Marie Van Eps
Lamara Ruth Warner
Denise Antoinette Deen
Marise Patricia Byrne
Kimberley Tina Deans
Amir Soltani Motale
Gian Salvadori
Edward Harold Alan Wilson
Chih-Wen Alvin Jiang
Tania Alexis Mclachlan
Emily Victoria Hucker
Charles Spencer Jubau
Braiden Brintin Bell
Teraza Lee Daley
Arlene Anne Edmondstone
Tia Liegh Oliver
Francesco James Edward Gilbert
Michael John Pomplun
Zeljko Grbic
Brett Anthony Weal
Chelsea Wilson
Jamie Rodney Albert Hoeksema
Andrew John Schafferius
Wolf Brock Cameron
Te-Awa Mauratana Thompson
Gregory John Kingdom
Benjamin David Englefield
Mohd Zulkhaili Bin Alias
Curt Michael Casey
David Smith
Daniel Hennessy
Beau Edward Cunningham
Jacob Anthony Ferns
Timothy James Bradford
Anthony James Coughlan
Trent Michael George Stollery
Australia Institute Of Business And Technolgy Inte
Shifraz Sharris Cox
Kylie Ann Kemp
Rhoda Miriam Valentine
Lindsay Jay Harbour
Benjamin John Lishman Wheeler
Dragan Djuric
Breahna Siahn Remynse
Robert Leonard Rose
Giovanni Genuario
Sheldon Hayes Lloyd
John Leonard Smith
Aiden Keith Moller
Paul Leslie Nelson
Michael David Bartlett
John Joseph Angwin
Dante James Cameron
Amanda Chrissy Boselli
Matthew Alan Reynolds
Obonno Orik Obonno
Liam Buckland
Tamara Lee Fitzhenry
Georgia Rae Broadhead
Zivko Stojakovic
Jed Cameron Gillham
Aaron Daniel Hennig
Michael Anthony Langanis
Leslie James Howie
Thomas Daniel Dinneen
Alex George Plews-Cassar
Mark Andrew Hill
Kyle Andrew Muldoon
Tenille Lorien Parlour-Road
Sally Birtles
Matthew David Taylor
Nikita Louise Pallister
Sarah Regina Esposo
Viliami Taani Paea Kisina
Emma Rachael Carroll
Adrian Thomas Rex O'Leary
John Joseph Power
Michael Lederman
Robert Francis Mcphee
Khaled Tiba
Mitchell Lawrence Gow
Joanna Maria Kho
Kevin Barry Brown
Jay Royce Luckhurst
Ammar Abdalla Hassan
Jonathan Francis Mathews
Jack Anthony Waters
Carlin William Mccurley
James Carstairs-Patten
Roland Hirokazu Simons
Jaiden Stephen Keeys Scicluna
Michael Raymond Marchetti
Bevan Darcy Cordery
Jamie Richard Player
Ibrahim Aman Sheko
Nadia Lee Ross
Paul James Drummond
Michael John Wieden
Adam Raydon Magill
Andrew John Neilsen
Matthew Simon Hood
Tammi Lecia Clarke
David Bryan Capper
Ashley Kevin James Cooper
Andrew John Soulsby
Jessica Kiera Senhenn
Jason Dean Elms
Cameron Roy Murrell
Tenille Lorien Parlour-Read
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Friday, March 5