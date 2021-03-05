FULL LIST: Brisbane (George St) Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Chan Brandy Vath

Adrian Thomas Oleary

Anthony Stuart Fowler

Kevin Charles Elliott

Brian Garry Rayner

Shona Audrey Parker

Daniel Robert Frederick Pritchard

Melissa Doreen Murphy

Nicholas Joshua Bell

Roxanne Marie Holloway

Graham Lloyd Atherton

Dylan James Wyeth

Wilson Gregory

Ian Ronald Crowden

Sokkhon Men

Dean Thomas Murray

George Louis Berton Samrani

Julie Marie Van Eps

Lamara Ruth Warner

Denise Antoinette Deen

Marise Patricia Byrne

Kimberley Tina Deans

Amir Soltani Motale

Gian Salvadori

Edward Harold Alan Wilson

Chih-Wen Alvin Jiang

Tania Alexis Mclachlan

Emily Victoria Hucker

Charles Spencer Jubau

Braiden Brintin Bell

Teraza Lee Daley

Arlene Anne Edmondstone

Tia Liegh Oliver

Francesco James Edward Gilbert

Michael John Pomplun

Zeljko Grbic

Brett Anthony Weal

Chelsea Wilson

Jamie Rodney Albert Hoeksema

Andrew John Schafferius

Wolf Brock Cameron

Te-Awa Mauratana Thompson

Gregory John Kingdom

Benjamin David Englefield

Mohd Zulkhaili Bin Alias

Curt Michael Casey

David Smith

Daniel Hennessy

Beau Edward Cunningham

Jacob Anthony Ferns

Timothy James Bradford

Anthony James Coughlan

Trent Michael George Stollery

Australia Institute Of Business And Technolgy Inte

Shifraz Sharris Cox

Kylie Ann Kemp

Rhoda Miriam Valentine

Lindsay Jay Harbour

Benjamin John Lishman Wheeler

Dragan Djuric

Breahna Siahn Remynse

Robert Leonard Rose

Giovanni Genuario

Sheldon Hayes Lloyd

John Leonard Smith

Aiden Keith Moller

Paul Leslie Nelson

Michael David Bartlett

John Joseph Angwin

Dante James Cameron

Amanda Chrissy Boselli

Matthew Alan Reynolds

Obonno Orik Obonno

Liam Buckland

Tamara Lee Fitzhenry

Georgia Rae Broadhead

Zivko Stojakovic

Jed Cameron Gillham

Aaron Daniel Hennig

Michael Anthony Langanis

Leslie James Howie

Thomas Daniel Dinneen

Alex George Plews-Cassar

Mark Andrew Hill

Kyle Andrew Muldoon

Tenille Lorien Parlour-Road

Sally Birtles

Matthew David Taylor

Nikita Louise Pallister

Sarah Regina Esposo

Viliami Taani Paea Kisina

Emma Rachael Carroll

Adrian Thomas Rex O'Leary

John Joseph Power

Michael Lederman

Robert Francis Mcphee

Khaled Tiba

Mitchell Lawrence Gow

Joanna Maria Kho

Kevin Barry Brown

Jay Royce Luckhurst

Ammar Abdalla Hassan

Jonathan Francis Mathews

Jack Anthony Waters

Carlin William Mccurley

James Carstairs-Patten

Roland Hirokazu Simons

Jaiden Stephen Keeys Scicluna

Michael Raymond Marchetti

Bevan Darcy Cordery

Jamie Richard Player

Ibrahim Aman Sheko

Nadia Lee Ross

Paul James Drummond

Michael John Wieden

Adam Raydon Magill

Andrew John Neilsen

Matthew Simon Hood

Tammi Lecia Clarke

David Bryan Capper

Ashley Kevin James Cooper

Andrew John Soulsby

Jessica Kiera Senhenn

Jason Dean Elms

Cameron Roy Murrell

Tenille Lorien Parlour-Read

