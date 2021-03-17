FULL LIST: Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Jesse Craig Lingard

Jonathan Brian Agnew Austin

Harrison Maxwell Dunleavy

Aaron Wayne Stout

Luke William Meshios

Kourosh Zargaran

Jason James Goff

Henry Sarkies Galstaun

Jake Dakota Pottinger

Rachel Shanae Lettice

Lia Ah-Sang

Jaye Stephen Kornet

Tully William Salter

Troy Hill

Malcolm Antony Bairstow

Kayleb Blade Lees-Brown

Jordan Elliotte Taylor Spresser

Sarah Ann Robson

Sarah Katherine Vinson

Dale James Woolan

Catherine Elizabeth Patterson

Che Billy Wilkie

Kurt Taitimu Ungermann

Blaade Gary Vosmaer

Nikisha Ann Margaret Cameron

Paul Andrew Castle

Lewis Adam Comb

Jason Noel Townsend

Philip Michael Stearman

Raymond Stuart Clark

Benjamin James Mawn

Caitlyn Jade Morrow

Gavin James Young

Patrick John Smith

Jorge Manuel Mena

Jesse Scott Mouat

Julie Anne Mcnaughton

Jilong Fang

Jeremy Natan Bauer

Mingkun Liu

Tiana Elizabeth Ann Gallaher

Mark Stephen Crump

Nicolas Felipe Diaz Gomez

Wade Bajgar

Erwin Buljubasic

Joanne Baseley

Sarah Maggie Cantle

Solo Pua Kale

Patrick Gerard Majella Burke

Gerrard Leo Davis

James Frederick Rooney

Helen Anne Masters

Kyle Manning Casben

Jason Bradley Gates

Belza William Darryl Lowah

Malvyn Ian Passmore

Michael John Adam

James John Gardiner

Sukhwinder Singh

Lauren Marree Mcmahon

Matthew Raymond Small

Nathan Robert Wilson

Jamal Ibrahim Mohammed

Akutaina-Hohepa Hona Hiku

Anita Sarita Chopra

Nicholas Patrick Donlen

Dimitrios Boubaris

David James Baumann

Maree Mavis Crabtree

Lewis Jim Frederick Weazel

Waisea Volavola Varani

Guyon Martin Leslie Gillespie

David James Strugnell

John Theodore Reece

Serena Rachel Schultz

Reuben George Matthews

Blake William Collingwood

Jakob Benjamin Leon Gillan-Carroll

Christine Kazanas

Stephen Albert Long

Sean Neal Franklin

Timothy Mark Williams

Raymond Joe Morris-Wilson

Kylie Elizabeth Butler

Dion Hulse

Deon Charles Sandy

Damien Charles Paton

Matthew Jordan Thomas

William John Edward Axford-Maine

Jordan Jeffrey Somers

Yusuf Murjan Matan

Jack Kinneally

David James Mccallum

Nicholas James Mckeon

Junior Pedebone

Malena Reina Davis

Thomas John Byrne

Petr Stuchlik

Nahum Alberts

Bindi Nunkeiri Lowana Farrow

Ebony Bridie Mcgrady Hayden

Craig Edward Carroll

Christopher Iain Mathie

Glenn William Hall

Lavina Seymour

Yihang Wang

Khanh Viet Nguyen

Te Rahui Whitu Tobias Wineera

Kerry Jayleen Atkinson

Jamie-Lee Mrgaret Smart

Clinton William Beard

Gary David Hudson

Bobby-Jo Shanelle Lane

Zachery Damian Foot

Caleb Dennis Foote

Darryn Gordon Meier

Timothy Robert Jarvis

Graeme Thomas Pegg

Michael Paul William Anderson

Angela Fae Dunne

Christopher John Elkerton

Gregory Ross Eadie

Nicholas Scott Maskey

Neil Craig Chilcote

Marshall Jacob Lloyd

Dean William Nolan

Benjamin John Russell O'Neill Grant

Marya Zahran

Peter Anthony Geary

Sarah Croft

Jarrad Alexander Stanton Deane

Naveen Sharma

Kozta Niko Raptis

Harold Hopkins

Philip Selby Stearman

Tyler Brandon Kenny

Daniel Mclellan

James Terry Penn

Alexandra Claire Schaefer

Terence Sean Davis

Zarleah Theresa Marie Clark

Joseph William Walsh

Gary Lexley Perkins

Jennifer Mary Jones

Christopher Michael Zaulich Collyer

Dianne Maree Watts

Tearno Recardo Fais

Alan Wayne Munro

Steffi Jana Nungarai Boyd-Oshlack

Paul Timothy Stack

Benjamin Louis Centemeri

Tristan Oswald Van Rye

Christopher John Sun Yau Lee

Ebony Alice Simon

Andrew Thomas James Cunningham

Kane Dylan Fitzgerald

Calum John Mckinnon

Peter Michael Magan

Andrew Steven Boeck

Matthew Lee Sheppard

Aaron Ryan

Solomona Fonoti

Joshua Wayne Brinkhuizen

Jason Michael Steer

Josephine Cyndell Rose Saylor

Troy Richard Hill

Clint Graeme Heron

Nelson Andrae Patea

Samantha Jade Edwards

Jay Stephen Hordern

Anish Sanjay Kumar

Aaron Troy Ross

Stanley Michael Bligh

Tracey Ann Gripske

Nathan Hoar

Matthew Martin John

Christopher Pinzone

Nicholas Benjamin Joseph Crossett

Matthew Glen Thomas

Joshua David Parsons

Brooke Ashley Prouten

Richa Chhabra

Daniel Edward Cox

Bradley Carver Cross

Jatinder Walia

Alexander Paul Pluta

David Anthony Paton

Emily Grace Johnson

Jody Kimara Wright

John James Agustin

Harley Andrew Miller-Thompson

James Daniel Gurn

Darius Hassan Laili

Tonga Valevale Paea Tonga

Ilai Duane Flay

Lorna Roseanne Johnson

Bronwyn Theresa Panuel

Yvette Taylor

Bozo Karan

John Glen Sprogis

William Laurence Pratten

Jermaine Warren Ashelly Hartvigsen-Connelly

Nickolas Anthony Close

Richard Matthew Bartulin

Lily Marie Richardson

Travis Jay Myles

Daniel Athma Smith

Lewis David George Morris

Nancy Lena Maree Coolwell

Donovan Jye Williamson-Fox

Kelly Michelle Surmon

Client Miles Theuerkauf

Sharon Lee Nunn

Lwithwa Ochalla Ojulu

Luke Daniel Ross

Billy Robert Johnson

Christopher Martin Hall

Craig Stephen Rees

Elvira Williams

Sean Douglas Thomas

Anita Elaine Curtis

Janine Elizabeth Edgar

Aiden-Mathew Morgan-Preece

Daniel John Manuhuia Smith

Samuel Wellsely David Whinwray

Christopher Lee Stump

Iola Maree Solomon

Beau Anthony Mcnally

Jayden Montell Nixon

Stuart Ronald Perkins

Loretta Dale Woolston

Mayla Patterson

Malcolm Lewis Paul

Daniel John Young

Lee Arthur Allen

Christopher St John Sheppard

Warren Peter Sharpley

Damien Mark Sergeant

Michael Liebbrandt

Tokuko Pitt

Kelly Louise Munro

Jamie Rodney Vail Judge

Garth Andrew Williams

Joshua Malcolm De Villiers

Adam Paul Lumley Mcgough

Kristin Ray Eather

Mukesh Kumar

Michelle Rose Reuben

Serena Rachael Schultz

Celia Anne Paul

Alexander James Musumeci

Shaun Anthony Clarkson

Yanning Chen

Fazhili Joshua Majaliwa

Correy Wade Shirley Cullen

Heidi Patricia Schulz

Natalie Jayne Baxter

Jamie Shane Nelson

Connor James Smith

Garry Paul Jarvis

James Angus Kennedy-Anlezark

Sharnie Lorre Dean

Lyle Patrick Davidson

Steve Antalan Rainbird

Dale Massey Shipston

Jarrod Trez Raiden Rangiuia

Kaylah Anne Clark

John Glen Robert Sprogis

Justin David Moore

Ryan Joshua Reid

Jacob John Edward Williamson

Madonna Kym-Maree Rogaczewski

Greg William Rolles

Richard James Scott

Samuel James Johnson

Jasmine Monique Elton

Jilan Leeding

Christian Barton Laird

Stephanie Madison Gray

Shane Michael Seaton

Kristen Patricia Macleod

Mark Nolan

Jessecia May Lane

Darren John Tobane

Vincenzo Salvatore Giuffre

Stephen Anthony Street

Robert John Smith

Bianca Renee Cain

Shaun Anthony Moule

Gursimrat Kaur

Belinda Lee Newham

Steven Brent Hickey

Anna Maree O'Neill

Yvonne Grace Sandow

Dimetreus Milliotis

Billy David Baker

Sumer Singh

Johann Kovacs

Miladin Vukolic

Brian Henry Guise

Allan John Davies

Patrick Kelly Kemp

Raymond Luke Bundle

Devender Kaur Sachdeva

Mohammed Hijazi

Bhodi Jaspa Ford

Jason Andrew Wooldridge

Zachariah Te Aroha King

Shaun Andrew Casey

Mark Anthony Kennedy

James Britt

Jacob Robert Henley

Jarrod James Thomas Tanna

Skylee Anne Summers

Shane Phillip Lee Davies

Sky Veronica Jarvis

Liam Alexander Bond

Shelley Ida-May Vidler

Terrence Selwyn Trott

Jesse Alexander Terrantroy

Kees Strachan Harker

Connor James Price

Diez Francois Kouadio

Leslie Scott Saunders

Nicole Anne Crisp

Lucas Ridley Nobay

Jen-Chieh Pang

Ionut Adrian Serbanoiu

Andrew Phillip Clements

Johan Steeven Martinez Roa

Matthew Paul Stevenson

Matthew Paul Crosisca

Daniele Cecchetto

Brandon Bruce Silva

Tevita Seini Vungamoeahi

Sione Fapuaiki Feao

Amelia Josephine Wood

Alexandra Maree Schulte

Samuel Denis Begley

Ken Kataoka Gabites

Louise Ann Rhodes

Michael James Elliot

Mitchell Robert Taylor

Jessica Ingrid Wilkie

Sarah-Jane Fletcher

Lukudu Kenyi Gombu

Zac Jason Patrick Tye

Trent William Pearsall

Joseph Allan Grogan

Suzette Maree Webster

Keren Elizabeth Graham

Amanpreet Kaur Sachdeva

Mark Rodney Achilles

Letitia Maree Lacey

Richard Paul Thomas

Zachery Foot

Vernon Anthony Brown

Tia Lace Dean

Rhys Troy Martin

Blake Joseph Dillon

Christopher Francis Mccarty

Roslyn Joyce Nichole Goltz

Mayot Ayuel Mayot

Tianna Marlene Willis

Paul William Appleton

Letiesha Mackenzie Ayrton Wilson

Mark John Avila Griffiths

Mark Boyes

Ricci Dean Barker

Hamzah Alzubady

Mohammed Ali El-Bahnssawi

Daniel Tolo

David Stephen Hall

Kerry-Ann Fletcher

Brett Alan Breuel

Allan Grant Suhr

Theresa Toni Sainsbury

Christopher Mark Gardner

Katrina Rae Wells

Kristian Daniel Rogers

Jasmine Jamille Hooper

Anthony James Wagner

Jessica Mary Ford

Cameron Kenwell Cooze

Diego William Fernandez

Kirsty Lee

Shaun Kym Vale

Kamalathas Pathmanathan

Shan Ye

Matthew Noel Hallows

Adam Scott Petrie

James Peter Forycki

Daniel Graeme Rivett

Scott Michael Parry

Matthew Joseph Ellis

Michael Andrew Swan

Jesse Anthony Lilwall

James Nicson Kristensen

Lily Amelia Morgan

Deon Ramon Presotto

Anthony John Marchant

Dalton Lee Young

Warren James Yunker

