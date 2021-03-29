FULL LIST: Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Hashim Mohamed Shukri

Haroon Ul Rasheed

Bradley James Wilson

Margaret Isabelle Zerner

Joshua Lindsay Elkerton-Sandy

Joel Michael Jake Patrick

Steven Fawal

Kun-Lin Kuo

Gregory Stephen Kite

Kain Barron-Logan

Aaron Anttony Dyson

Amanda Jane Doughty

Ronin Montell Rio

Steven Michael Campbell

Brayton Shayne Honeysett

Trent Shane Burns

Althamash Tamjeed Mohammad

Alexia Margaret Warren

Waceem Khalil

Carley Suzanne Gray

Dallas Gary Graham

Paulo Henriqie Rezende Fernandes

Tony Lasei

Abdul Turay

Daniel Peter Commins

Melinda Louise Austin

Leif Jayuya Sharkey

Anaru Wallace Turner

David Gary Bullion

Robert Alexander Douglas

Mason Sione Freche

Thomas Lachlan Mcpherson

Dmitry Sobolev

Neal Clark

Thomas James Coall

Michael Ross Comber

Cameron Lee Potts

Jagmeet Singh Sohal

Alexander Michael Fielding

Jason Karupt

Caleb Stephen Caldwell

Jaman Maurice Rio

Rees Alexander Farley

Wise Pokawa Davies

Nicholas Michael Mcnamara

Jason Christopher Eastaughffe

Jay Anne Marie Moore

Clinton John Burns

Nicholi James Tango

Haroon Rasheed

Damien Paul Coutts

Zay Rima Edmond Oscar Tamou

Samuel Christopher Giufre

Matthew James King

Maree Mavis Crabtree

Dean Philip Pearse

Kurt Michael Hillier

Steven John Tamplin

Lucy Rose Poole

Ahmad Majidi

Reza Mohammadi

Jarrad Andrew Pounder

Samantha Jane Stride

Timothy Joseph Bretz

Junbiao Fu

Alan Whitley

Richard Stewart Crisp

Riley Lawrence Jonasen

Shingirai Andrew Magwaro

Brock Edward Peter Newman

Kaylin Karine Williams

Sharna Amy Holmes

Matthew James William Baker

Sahil Saharan

Christian Geoffrey Smalley

Rohan Edward Moore

Rebecca Lee Callaghan

Issa Sebleh Dumbuya

Ruth Aquila Foster

Janet L Davey

Alexander Richard Black

Yager D-Vos Kururangi

Blake Rennison Howell

Abuk Chol Nwan

Saeed Aden Mohamed

Gracie Rau Oriwa Pearl Gamble

Kai Tan

Paul Michael David

Laura Jean Richards

Dirk Hamilton Pettigrew

Callum James Melican

Guna Ramu

Joseph Hugh Mcbride

Charleen Henegan

Jonathan Christian Dolgner

Scott Geoffrey Maygar

Peter John Cunningham

Wayne Harley Stevens

Daniel Terrence Brooks

Shane Grahame Liddle

Zoe Tiana Mckinnon

Ethan Dylan Edward Mctaggart

Kym Rodney Aaron Tredgold

Malcolm Atcha

Neil Charles Seymore Russell

Alexander Amid Kouhestani Ardestani

Neisje Louise Bruce

Yonan Elsier

Richard Charles Atkinson

Robert Scott Tofler

Matthew John Wilson

Tyron Bouraga

Wade Ronald Byth

Anthony Facchi

Daniel Matthew Mcfarland

Todd Marc Greenaway

Jamie Fredrick Lovell

Matthew Robert Kerridge

Obang James Omot

Alexander Jonathan Formenton

James David Te Whata

Musa Valee Kamara

Tianah Portelli

Nicholas Anthony Day

Brenden John Cousins

Andres Mauricio Lemus Fuentes

Daniel Peter O'Neill

Jeanie May Tanna

Speech Tony Denzil Williams

Samuel Ian Mccartney

Nathan William Cobb

Liam George Grima

Botros Ibrahim Koko Kowa

Jason Peter Moor

Paul Steven Maroney

Latia Chassie Louise Moore

William Benjamin Charles Blair

Tristan Xavier Corcoran

Jeffrey Richard Rowse

Liam Rhys Wall

Patrick Akauola

Pedros Whitley Ramoni

Matthew Bateman

Jowill Hekau Exton

Cory Jay Hollywood

Sam Mitchell

Michael Charles Hall

Timothy Paul Randel

Timothy Robert Gilbey

Bingin Holdings Pty Ltd

Dylan Steel Pickersgill

Kelly Lee Weston Low

Nicole Elyshia Hellen

Aaron Douglas Wayne Te Moananui

Jessica Erin Patch

Shannon Leigh White

Steven John Cashen

Sharnelle Jane Willis

Tarquin Vincent Grott

Megha

Tauhidul Islam

Derek Ashley Foster

Jeramiah David Proctor

Tyng-Yeu Yan

Richard Giles Clarke

Joshua Ryan Bingham

Cale James Cross

Kawani Joseph Kris

William Warry

Te Raukura Anahera Alexander

James Frederick Malone

Jason Eskander

Thomas John Churchyard

John Theodore Reece

Michael Gregory Baker

Ahmed Mohamed Alsari

Nath Seng

Jake Andrew Taylor

Angus Aaron Mcgregor Dawson

Elaine Caress Green

Nicholas James Soles

Wayne Mackenzie Derrick

Kelly Anne Hughes

Vanessa Louise Kubeckis

Jason Eric Reay

Ben Joseph Kennedy

Harun Mawlavizada

Ashleigh Rose Gulliver

Jamie Stephen Broughton

Thanh Lan Luong

Mohamed Abdirisak Mohamed

Maxwell John Arthur

Zachary Paul Gallagher

Tyler Joseph Kelleher

Raymond Colin Puohotaua

Erik Alexander Lens Van Rijn

Martin B Doerks

Brendon Errol Ngaronga

Harley James Roy Pink

Allan Smith Lui

Palu Letoa

Ramadhan Hassan Mume

Daniel Martin Kornaus

Matthew William Archer

Kyhannie Haere Hirini

Tyrone Kawaiti Sampson

Daniel Peter Seccombe

Bradon Shayne Ianna

Melissa Kate Mohammed

Davian Rio

Scott Raymond Morrison-Ward

Dubat Yossuf

Benjamin Micheal Williams

Hanat Ibrahim Abdullahi

Brandon Wayne Green

Michael Scott Osborn

Craig Froome

Mitchell Anthony Toki

Amanda Jane Covill Wardlaw

Reggae Holly Jones

Nathan Malcom Smith

Samba Amadou Ba

Sohyb Basir

Tanya Louise Bartley

Savva Christopher Hatzipapas

Tania Noeline Taiapa

Jacob Alexander Ellis

Adam John Brennan

Matthew John Gills

Sky Veronica Jarvis

Dannikah Kay Searles-Grayson

Freya Rhys Brown

Jason Charles Calcott

Jesse Keith Ashe

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Monday, March 29