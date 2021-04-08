FULL LIST: Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Andre John Snajdar

Paul Alexander Maclay

Michelle Mcdonald

Simon De Belle

David William Battaglene

Stevie Rae Blacklock

Adam Ryan Milroy

Craig Paul Anthony Jaruis

Ricky Keenan

Brian Keven Maguire

Anwar Solomon Nhial

Phillip Francis Kennedy

Dean Michael Metcalfe

Katie-Rose Henny

Steven James Haverhoek

Erik Alexander Lens Van Riju

Fraser Smith

Shakira Marie Gesa

Anthony Benjamin Cox

Justin Clayton Ord

Anish Sanjay Kumar

Jason Luke Murray

Jason Mcnaughton Fraser

Jasen Hannagan

Ayesha Shaye Dey

Angelique Georgoussis

Jamie Fredrick Lovell

Thomas Michael Forrester

Daniel Ross Badcock

Isabella May Donda

Anthony John Pluta

Hayley Elizabeth Tanner

Matthew Joel Apps

Cody James Riley

Robert Dean Morgan

Kenneth Anthony Shenton

Isaiah Jerome Fitzpatrick

Vinh Ngoc Tran

Apelu Tuato Ioane

Craig Andrew O'Bree

Thong Duy Vo

Patrick Heta

Andrea Louise Coffey

Adam Leigh Wilson

Murray Robert Keith Jackson

Adam Thomas Mason

Lauchlan Jay Sanders

Linda Joy Moore

Dominic Jay Guy

Mohamad Adel Alshouni

Adam Michael Holz

Anita Elaine Curtis

Stephen James Lloyd

Steven Michael Rahman

Alexander Ian Mcdonough

Philip Michael Stearman

Joshua Aaron Hoelscher

Seonkyeong Kim

Luke Raymond Leslie

Chang-Hong Lo

Steffi Jana Nungarai Boyd-Oshlack

Sandra Cristina Gonclaves Carvalho Bladon

Nancy Lena Maree Coolwell

Andrew Peter Chalmers

Laurie Rene Peterson

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 8