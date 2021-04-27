FULL LIST: Brisbane (George St) Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Koffi Christophe Agbaleti
Brendon Bandman
William James Loli
Nicholas Anthony Day
Justin Royce Wright
Brandon Wayne Green
Ashley Brent Ledez
Rachel Shanae Lettice
Joshua Jordan Rice
Benjamin Paul Skinner
Andrew Logan Gunn
Lance Geoffrey Rigley
David Frederick Butler
Nicole Elyshia Hellen
Bert Lawrence Tapau
Cooper Jordan Breen
Angus Aaron Mcgregor Dawson
Ciaran William James Mccullagh
Ronin Montell Rio
Christine Northfield
Bailey Jay Rowland
Michael Bradley Small
Ramadhan Hassan Mume
Mitchell Anthony Toki
Ryan James Macdonald
Bansri Babubhai Goti
Joseph Hugh Mcbride
Adam Paul Lumley Mcgough
Jarrad John Fairbanks
Harnake Singh Guraya
Steven Jeremy Moore
Lachlan William Thiel
Eddie Bao Ngoc Hang
Anthony David Gray
Ethan Thomas Horn
Bereket Teklesenbet Woldemariam
Jozsef Antal
Shehan Manushka Athurugiriya
Justin Joseph Hall
Ammon Patrick Dubois
Muntather Khalidi
Milton Brendon Jacob Cooper
Phillip David John Mcdowell
Joshua James Phillips
Alyse Santry
Tyrone Andrew Luhan
Laura Jean Richards
Colby Marie Tillack
Matthew Whiteside
Skye Marie Paton
Zachariah Te Aroha King
Scott Robert Hansen
Sky Veronica Jarvis
Benjamin David Francis O'Donnell
Joshua Lindsay Elkerton-Sandy
Philip Paul Colegate
Harun Mawlavizada
Amelia Gayle Adrienne Smith
Brian Henry Guise
Kyhannie Haere Hirini
Jack Konrads
Jamie Stephen Broughton
Daniel Mclellan
Grayham Leslie Usher
Matthew James William Baker
Kathryn Singleton
Aaron Robert Joseph Marsh
Annika Elizabeth Eddie
Rohan Edward Moore
Graham John Patterson
Ahmad Ragab Hamed Kanaan
Lewis Adam Comb
Brock Kevin Martin
William James Pratt
Jacquelin Rowena Ivory
Moriah Rose Kingston
Sora Lee
James Arthur Muirhead
Corey Anthony Durham
Ruth Aquila Foster
Kual Gordon Chol Machek
Matthew Charles Wrench
Allan Robert Sutherland
Naser Deilami Khoozestani
Kameron Thomas Degac
Lachlan Archer Hampson
Brock Edward Peter Newman
Mark James Dunn
Cassandra Richards
Paul Michael David
Davian Rio
Samantha Jane Stride
Shannon Leigh White
Darren John Monsell
Adrian John Ashton
Iagan Kiszely
Germasion Mokonen Siyum
Samantha Lee Byrne
David Peter Christ
Dallas William Pinkerton
Dylan James Allen
Sara Louise Hoeben
Michael Rouse
Neal Clark
Tyson Wayne Christie
Christopher Michael Sjoert Reussien
Luke Nathan Micali
Ellen Claire Betts
Jonathan Christian Dolgner
Richard Charles Atkinson
Leif Jayuya Sharkey
Michael Benjamin Dugan
Jaime Maree Smith
Georgia Ellis Constable
Chantel Ndipange
Rhys Lewis Thomas
James Matthew Leathem
Christopher Flanagan
Liam James Macginley
Nath Seng
Anish Sanjay Kumar
Richard James Sinclair
Adam James Ward
Jacob Anthony Jackson
Dwayne Walter Mccarthy
Wade Jeremy Walter Parsons
Jaye Stephen Kornet
Mohammad Safari
Kurun Yackiel Ruska-Fisher
Peter L Motin
Michael Ian Newson
Natalie Renee Lea Jordan
Rikki James Oliver
Callum James Melican
Robert Kenneth Caldwell
Michael Craig Hogan
Daniel Peter Clayton
Brenton Niethe
Dannikah Kay Searles-Grayson
Shawn James Kubik
Rees Alexander Farley
Jeffrey David Gortmans
Rebecca Jane Ianniello
Grant Andrew Mcanally
Achol Chol Monykuc
Zachary Smoothy
Yang Li
Chris Papastergou
Hollie Tennille Fox
Madeline Rae Hough
Tyrone Kawaiti Sampson
Conor Alexander Oliver Tisdell
Bowie Sheng Papa
Morgan Sam Paikea Williams
David Raymond Rahurahu
David Stanley Hindle
Nqobile Andrew Milazi
Yang Shao
Caitlin Elizabath Alexander
Joseph William Hobson
Aaron Douglas Wayne Te Moananui
Mason Sione Freche
Lauie Michael Tagaloa
Yuan-Shan Wang
Brenton Charles Kenneth Swayn
Connor Allen Gater
Siahn Cynthia Curran
Jason Eskander
Pauline Sheila Johns
Jaman Maurice Rio
Lewis Jim Frederick Weazel
Tahlia Skye Love
Jarrad Andrew Pounder
Mace Glenn Jacobs
Anthony John Ross
Benjamin Paul Partridge
Speech Tony Denzil Williams
Stephen Wayne Frost
Nathan Malcom Smith
Peta Ann Ward
P Mihiri Anushka De Silva
Xiaoxuan Su
Matthew Robert Soe
Joshua-Kye George Kleinhans
Christina Jennifer Karklis
Jabi Gorgo Pedro
Kyle Barry Wynne
Kurt Thomas Bernard Nicholson
Mark Boyes
Reece Samuel Nicol
Deniz Jack Ak
Michael Raymond John Harrison
Timothy James Knox
Yi Huang
Thomas Jordan Nott
Malcolm Frederick Stamp
Jason Carl Walters
Kiera Luise Farmer
Kain Barron-Logan
John Richard Macdonald
Mark Christopher Stephens
Kenneth Lindsay Willis
Glenn Raymond Baldry
Zephyr Benjamin Cherrin
Vanessa Lee Coxhedge
Chelsea Violet Hickson
Kenneth William Jacobi
Simon James Henson
Daniel Sean Lindsay
Jake Antony Piticco
James Adam Tyack
Harley Joe Barbaro
Jesse James Edwards
Vanessa Louise Kubeckis
Peter Thomas Molloy
Joel Aaron John Longhurst
Scott Richard Gordon
Dale James Woolan
Gary Ronald John Copeland
Daniel David Blake-Owen
Saeed Aden Mohamed
Cale James Cross
Mark Jason Bowles
Ben Michael Conroy
Davood Haghdan
Richard Trieu Quoc Huu Nguyen
Edward James Lee
Mia Anais Rickards-Hanson
Peter Tyson
Anthony Jay Gatley-Dunne
Ryan Andrew Mackrill
Gregory John Ray
Paul George Brasch
Ricky James Boots
Habib Bashar
Adam John Booker
Martin Adam Vega
Connie Flett
Michael Bruce Olive
Stuart Galloway
Kristy-Lee Campey
Matthew John Frame
Manpreet Singh
Shane Leimeister
Nathan Robert Newcomb
Leigh David Mccracken
David Frank Bugden
Dean Glen Jones
Akin Bekir Tezcan
Musa Valee Kamara
Anastasha Therese Failava
Graeme Allan Harbour
Mark Allan Maltby
Nelson Andrae Patea
Luke Adrian Day
Matthew Kemp Luckhurst
Cody Aaron Mason
Daniel John Jager
Luke James Collings
Mitchell James Russo
Scott Geoffrey Maygar
Jack Steven Burrows
Gregory William Bloom
Jonathon Ian Anton Luyendyk
James Morton Mason
Te Raukura Anahera Alexander
Russell Eric Carfantan
