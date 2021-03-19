FULL LIST: Childers Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Johnson Tekbiyik
Chloe Isabel Pfeiffer
Jennifer Ann Booker
Campbell William Pryor
Shenane Rose Walsh
Tyrone Malcolm-James Felsch
Sharnee Billie-Jo Sommerville
David Stuart Tumbers
Michael John Bagnall
Brandon Graeme Salter
Benjamin Thomas William Steer
Murray Ronald Fredrick Carney
Kodi Brian Charles Pettitt
Jason Scott Roberts
Jordan Reece Russell
Chloe Beverly Candy
Theresa Ann Beens
Kylie Johnson
Thomas Norman Geisel
Stewart James Beades
Gage Benjamin Kelly
Alastair Gerardus Noel Dean
Jason Trevor Daniel
Christopher Paul Mckenna
Joshua Mark Poulter
Michelle Ann-Margaret Lester
Brendon Francis Rockett
David Richard Benson
Lisa Catrina Bell
Nathan Laurence Cook
Tamara Kate Hughes
Robbie Casey
Jason Brian Pettitt
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Childers Magistrates Court, Friday, March 19