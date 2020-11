Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, Wednesday, November 4

Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, Wednesday, November 4

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Harry David Thompson

Bradley James Condon

Kim Michelle Godwin

Jac William Bede Hewson

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, Wednesday, November 4