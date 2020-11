Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, Tuesday, November 10

Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, Tuesday, November 10

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Tania-Gay Hossack

Joshua Phillip Shepherd

Mark Albert Smith

Daniel Leslie Mcdowall

Alexander Robert Selby

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, Tuesday, November 10