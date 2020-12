Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, Monday, December 7

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Emily May Spiteri

Timothy Lee Manwill

Todd Paul Fraser

Daniel Alexander Offer

Joanne Sheree Weatherall

Jaycob Ronald Evans

Daniel Sakowsky

