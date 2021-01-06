Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Joshua Jamie Hyland

Michael Andrew Fox

Carol Elizabeth Pengelly

Michael Steven Day

Brendon Scott Willan

Richard Craig Eaton

Benjimin John Huth

Jeremy John Leighton

Alex Paula Greer

Jamie Lionel Somers

Dean Michael Mcguire

Norman Arthur Macdonald

Michael Jude White

Darren Christopher Bowtell

Stephen James Gleeson

Wayne Maurice Yeoman

Earl Francis Harvey

Trent Allen Humberstone

Tyneal Shae Johnson

Joshua Stephen John Smith

Katrina Leigh Geisel

Georgia Karen Cowen

Reyce Evan Carlile

Michael Anthony Johns

Michael Bruce Ryan

Cortney Helen Main

James Levi Ratnarajah

Merik Sulter

Russell Bannon

Dane Buster Maddick

Angel Skye Walker

William Polina Ramsay

Daniel John Sullivan

Rhiannon Adele Field

Jake Keith Reid

Lorrae Sheree Raddatz

John Vincent Kilpatrick

Reilly Tayla Brown

Amy Leslie Drew

Harlie Paul Lesley Drake

Darren Alexander Francis

Jai Leigh Young

Chantell Jade Philp

Kyle Joseph William Hendle

Jesse Francis Carsburg

Tyler Andrew Penrose

Joshua Luke Prior

