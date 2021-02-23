Menu
Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, Tuesday, February 23
Crime

FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
23rd Feb 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Shani Rose Fisicaro

Amy Vlaanderen

Beaudine Holly Johnson

David Anthony O'Keefe

Beaudine Johnson

Sarah Ann Pershouse

Amy Marie Vlaanderen

Ashik Naidoo

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, Tuesday, February 23

court court list

