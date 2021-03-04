FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Joel James Ockendon

Jason Andrey Wayne Holley

Jamie Douglas White

Aaron Charles Douglas Ingram

Tod Hampton

Trent James Pedersen

Angel Rose Chloe Armitage

Sarah Ann Pershouse

Nathan John Eckert

Tania Marie Manaway

Michael Killeen

Susanne Marie Koenecke

Matthew Leigh Cooke

Joseph Dean Geiger

Adrian John Robinson

Ashleigh Jane Coyle

Jodie Ann Berghofer

Shane Anthony Hunter

Joanne Leigh Hawthorn

Logan Jaye Burkinshaw

Christian Edward Allen Rudolph

Stuart Clark

Jake Andrew Bolesworth

Brodie James Champney

Cameron Robert Fee

Sam Basil Feigl

Jezsryn Lee Masaberg

Jaydan Michael Locke

Tony Allan Zegiel

Flynn John Corruthers Brew

Steven John Rossely

Marlin James Noel Gala-Bootes

Tarryn Lee Wade

Matthew Allan Middleton

Travis William Shanley

Craig John Matheson

Bryce Lee Mckinley

Shane Robert Vermey

Kaleb Michael Walsh

Chloe Gaffey

Ty Andrew Campbell

Daniel Lewis Marlin

Francis Lloyd Tiger

Michael Graham Shanahan

Brian Selwyn Andrew

Luana Adele Frescon

Jason Andrew Wayne Holley

Stuart Donald Connor Mclennan

Alisha Anne Smith

Renee Michelle Doyle

Jesse John James

Nathan Edward Tulungi Levy

David Smith

Kayla Louise Edwards

Hayden Gary Johnstone

David Phillip Emery

Jacob Riley Rata Brighouse

Russell James Fabian

Eli Peter Head

Steveland Myles Bin Garape

Kyle Ken Sorensen

Daniel Robert Jenkins

Jayden Paul Allen

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, Thursday, March 4