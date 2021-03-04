FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Joel James Ockendon
Jason Andrey Wayne Holley
Jamie Douglas White
Aaron Charles Douglas Ingram
Tod Hampton
Trent James Pedersen
Angel Rose Chloe Armitage
Sarah Ann Pershouse
Nathan John Eckert
Tania Marie Manaway
Michael Killeen
Susanne Marie Koenecke
Matthew Leigh Cooke
Joseph Dean Geiger
Adrian John Robinson
Ashleigh Jane Coyle
Jodie Ann Berghofer
Shane Anthony Hunter
Joanne Leigh Hawthorn
Logan Jaye Burkinshaw
Christian Edward Allen Rudolph
Stuart Clark
Jake Andrew Bolesworth
Brodie James Champney
Cameron Robert Fee
Sam Basil Feigl
Jezsryn Lee Masaberg
Jaydan Michael Locke
Tony Allan Zegiel
Flynn John Corruthers Brew
Steven John Rossely
Marlin James Noel Gala-Bootes
Tarryn Lee Wade
Matthew Allan Middleton
Travis William Shanley
Craig John Matheson
Bryce Lee Mckinley
Shane Robert Vermey
Kaleb Michael Walsh
Chloe Gaffey
Ty Andrew Campbell
Daniel Lewis Marlin
Francis Lloyd Tiger
Michael Graham Shanahan
Brian Selwyn Andrew
Luana Adele Frescon
Jason Andrew Wayne Holley
Stuart Donald Connor Mclennan
Alisha Anne Smith
Renee Michelle Doyle
Jesse John James
Nathan Edward Tulungi Levy
David Smith
Kayla Louise Edwards
Hayden Gary Johnstone
David Phillip Emery
Jacob Riley Rata Brighouse
Russell James Fabian
Eli Peter Head
Steveland Myles Bin Garape
Kyle Ken Sorensen
Daniel Robert Jenkins
Jayden Paul Allen
