Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, Friday, March 5
Crime

FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
5th Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Shantel Eve Munro

Jake Craig Woodman

Craig John Matheson

Luana Adele Frescon

Jacob Matouk

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, Friday, March 5

 

