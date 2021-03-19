Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, Friday, March 19
Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, Friday, March 19
Crime

FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
19th Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Paul Anthony Vicca

Bradley James Spiteri

Chloe Gaffey

Steven John Rossely

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, Friday, March 19

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sharks and sewage pits: Police divers reveal most grim jobs

        Premium Content Sharks and sewage pits: Police divers reveal most grim jobs

        News Every day, police divers Michael Turner and James Hall plunge into the depths of despair. They reveal the weirdest things they’ve found in Qld’s vast waters.

        Health Minister accused of ‘making stuff up on the run’

        Premium Content Health Minister accused of ‘making stuff up on the run’

        Health Queensland urged to get ‘house in order’ for vaccine rollout

        Court told of intimate texts, love heart emojis as DV trial continues

        Premium Content Court told of intimate texts, love heart emojis as DV trial...

        News Intimate messages and texts with love heart emojis have formed part of a man’s...

        Disqualified driver fell asleep before rolling car at Bay

        Premium Content Disqualified driver fell asleep before rolling car at Bay

        Crime Judge warns offender imprisonment may be possible if offending continues.