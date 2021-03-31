FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Katie Maree Harris

Wendy Anne Hampton

Maddisen Zariah Britz

Merik Sulter

Riley Thomas Lucas

Trevena Rae Bagnall

Angie Phillipa Harper

Rebecca Marie Considine

Thomas Robert Hill

Terrence Leslie Friedrich

Kaylena Emily Behrendt

Scott Michael Cameron

Reyce Evan Carlile

Matthew John Cicero

Ryan Eben Woodmore

Sharmayne Tammy Anne Lawes

Trean Guy

Leeanne Maree Hack

Paul Daniel Mallyon

Matthew Paul Phillips

Laikin Emily Judith Bond

Cassandra Mckenzie

Grace Lea Smith

Peta Luree Plint

Blake Nicholas Surch

Darren James Barlow

Daniel Mark Arthurson

Andres Felipe Buitrago Cuellar

Terence John Carsburg

Arden Franz Knight

Storme Tori Knight

Hayley Renee Carson

Donald John Claybourn

Daniella Sussan Harding

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, Wednesday, March 31