FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Bradley James Spiteri

Dylan Cody Driessens

Jayden Paul Allen

Samantha Lee Campbell

Keenan Roy Himstedt

Wayne Robert Gilbert

Benjamin Stansmore

Susanne Marie Koenecke

Aaron Leslie Henderson

James Nathaniel Hansen

David John Lane

John Francis Keys

Jarrad Brian Naylor

Anthony Francis Briggs-Griffiths

Brittany-Anne Mikayla Britt

Nathan John Eckert

Jason Anthony Casella

Tiffany Leigh Lockhart

Barbara Gay Ward

Matthew Paul Bloch

Josephine Jane King

Emily Lorraine Aitken

Marcus John Henry Baxter

Krystlene Yowyeh

Terence John Carsburg

Reyce Evan Carlile

Daniel Lewis Marlin

William Amos Close

Kira Lee Madden

Mark Robert King

Zac Andrew Hamiliton-Priori

Kaytlan Rebeca Erin Judson-Dowling

Branden Pierpoint

Angel Rose Chloe Armitage

Terence Nigel Chapman

Michael James Deeker

Aidan Charles Stewart Mcdonald

Mitchell Thomas Saban

Brian James Rigbye

Marc Anthony Svikulis

Rikki Jye Kaye

Brenden Christopher Russell

Benjamin Thomas Werry

Dylan Lachlan Payne

Maicey Tailah Adams

Kodi Ned Brown

David Phillip Emery

Aaron Charles Douglas Ingram

Chevita Chandon

Kaytlan Judson-Downing

Anthony John Pittorino

Brendon Scott Willan

Nicholas James Glass

Peter David Roberts

Tahlia Christine Cunningham

Danielle Lee Fels

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 1