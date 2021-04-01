FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Bradley James Spiteri
Dylan Cody Driessens
Jayden Paul Allen
Samantha Lee Campbell
Keenan Roy Himstedt
Wayne Robert Gilbert
Benjamin Stansmore
Susanne Marie Koenecke
Aaron Leslie Henderson
James Nathaniel Hansen
David John Lane
John Francis Keys
Jarrad Brian Naylor
Anthony Francis Briggs-Griffiths
Brittany-Anne Mikayla Britt
Nathan John Eckert
Jason Anthony Casella
Tiffany Leigh Lockhart
Samatha Lee Campbell
Barbara Gay Ward
Matthew Paul Bloch
Josephine Jane King
Emily Lorraine Aitken
Marcus John Henry Baxter
Krystlene Yowyeh
Terence John Carsburg
Reyce Evan Carlile
Daniel Lewis Marlin
William Amos Close
Kira Lee Madden
Mark Robert King
Zac Andrew Hamiliton-Priori
Kaytlan Rebeca Erin Judson-Dowling
Branden Pierpoint
Angel Rose Chloe Armitage
Terence Nigel Chapman
Michael James Deeker
Aidan Charles Stewart Mcdonald
Mitchell Thomas Saban
Brian James Rigbye
Marc Anthony Svikulis
Rikki Jye Kaye
Brenden Christopher Russell
Benjamin Thomas Werry
Dylan Lachlan Payne
Maicey Tailah Adams
Kodi Ned Brown
David Phillip Emery
Aaron Charles Douglas Ingram
Chevita Chandon
Kaytlan Judson-Downing
Anthony John Pittorino
Brendon Scott Willan
Nicholas James Glass
Peter David Roberts
Tahlia Christine Cunningham
Danielle Lee Fels
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 1