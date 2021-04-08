FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Kylie Maree Mann
Robert Leonard Sears
Troy Andrew Frost
Troy Lee Kerrison
Tania Marie Manaway
Antonio Martelli
Jamie Scott Martin
Kevin James Bandy
Jacob Matouk
Jasmine Rose Diplock
Alan Leonard Rolf Findlay
Kylie Marie Ford
Isaac William Powell
Blajce Nadovski
Paul Kevin Richard Shillingsworth
Damon George Soper
Michael Killeen
Samuel Frederick John Bonner
David Edward Reid
Matthew William Henderson
Maxine Rachael Appleford
Kevin Andrew Mahe
Carl Geoffrey Jensen
Billy-James Stefaniuk
Peter Allen Bassett
Brandon-Lee Collin Martorella
Joel James Ockendon
Shane Robert Vermey
Charles Junior Wilson
Troy Graham Grant
Arnold James Richards
Brendan Whatt
Jake Craig Woodman
Christopher Thomas Phillips
Matthew Roy Collins
Damien Rodger Waldock
John Montzka
Mark Alan Murdoch
Christian Edward Allen Rudolph
Corey Leigh Smith
Joseph Dean Geiger
Lloyd J. Russell
Jac William Bede Hewson
Rachel-Ann Yvonne Scriven
Raymond Tawhio Sonny Hataraka
Dylan Lachlan Payne
Thomas Robert Hill
Byron Mark Howard
Craig Anthony Hoppe
Nathan Daniel Town
Jessica Ann Michelle Pride
John Vincent Kilpatrick
Brandon George Fox
Glyn Jeffery Hadley
Jayden Lindsey Ainslie
Luana Adele Frescon
Ashleigh Suzanne Rowley
