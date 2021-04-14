FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Kaylena Emily Behrendt

Troy Albert Gala

Hayley Renee Carson

Martin Anthony Barnes

Stan Starsky

Johnny Jovic

Thomas Robert Hill

Kimbery Diane Hartley

Sharmayne Tammy Anne Lawes

Anthony Kevin Foy

Daniel Trant Aspinall

Jason David Montell

Jake Andrew Bolesworth

Jerremiah Glenn Peterson

Shane Anthony Harrison

Matthew Jay Woodman

Jackson Cain Bettridge

Shannon James Brown

Mark Albert Smith

Regan Kim Davis

Tyler Zane Gimm

Bradley David Bevan

Trina Louise Goodwin

Joel Ockendon

Adam Paul Walker

Jaichelle Maud Kyesha Bligh

Brodie James Gordon

Hayden Gary Johnstone

William David Stewart

Mitchell Thomas Grono

Alex Paula Greer

Nathan Dennis Walter Beer

Renee Therese Michelle Saini-Cook

Ashleigh Jane Coyle

Brianna Rose Kneal

Trean Guy

Kym O'Brien

Toby York Ryan

Travis Terrence Carsburg

Daniel Cramer

Belinda Louise Mccabe

Tyanne Adele Mcinerney

David Charles Saunders

Grace Lea Smith

Randall Stephen Smith

Joanne Elizabeth Cunningham

Donald John Claybourn

Trudy Susanne Mcleod

Darren Brett Lindholm

Lauran Michelle Blair

Peter James Ryan

Maddison Paige Brown

Gary Michael Creed

Jamie Robert Chapman

Matthew Wayne Franks

Benjimin John Huth

Clancy Patrick Fallon

Anthony John Howarth

Dean Ryan Johnston

Storme Tori Knight

Antony Jon Austin

Daniel Lewis Marlin

Jason Paul Sondergard

Joy Esther Truscott

Andrew John Bowles

Jack Joe Genrich

Rosalyn Helen Marie Connor

Leslie Raymond John Pritchard

Merik Sulter

