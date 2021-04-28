Menu
Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, Wednesday, April 28
Crime

FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
28th Apr 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Emma Therese Johnson

Kris David Neucom

Belinda Louise Mccabe

Alex Paula Greer

Amber Kate Firth

Rodney Bernard Cornelius

Jasey Keepa Harrison

Danielle Lee Fels

Kevin Ronald Gregory

Clancy Patrick Fallon

John Robert Green

Steven Blacker

Joy Esther Truscott

Clint Robert Walker

Sharmayne Tammy Anne Lawes

Amy Leslie Drew

Rosalyn Helen Marie Connor

Hamish James Lewis

Bryan Jackson Rocke

Hayden Gary Johnstone

Trean Guy

Jason David Montell

Jason Paul Sondergard

Robert Keith Murdoch

Gloria June Gabriel

Trudy Susanne Mcleod

Regan Kim Davis

Mathew Sean Doherty

Michael Vincent Shoard

Tyler Zane Gimm

Ashish Gangadhar Bhate

Shane Michael Clarke

Leigh Anthony Taylor

Gerome Jensen Geltch

David Liviu Cojocaru

April Rose Pope

Joshua William Everingham

Corey Andrew Mccutchon

Brodie James Gordon

Adam Paul Walker

Harry Hamilton Patterson

Toby York Ryan

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, Wednesday, April 28



