Maryborough Magistrates Court appearances today

Gavel, scales of justice and law books

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Melissa Anne Gethings

Joshua Ian Persal

Travis Fredrick Blake

Jason Bradley Harding

Beau William Mccutcheon

Tammie Marjorie Olsen

Kyle Damon Protheroe

Sarah Michelle Layton-Stengert

Benjamin Patrick Madigan

Waverley Allan Jade Blair

Harrison John Blair

Heath Daniel Quinn

Kurt Asi Martin

Wesley John Appoo

Graham Robert Braid

Rebecca Ellen Lakin

Robert John Norris

Corey Allan Bingham

Lihong Yuan

Emily Jane Louise Phillips

Kandace Joyce Snell

Branden Russell Hellyer

Robyn Michelle Pont

Jordan Danial Mantell

Alan James Glen Collins

Joshua Daniel Quinn

Steven Michael Nisbet

Kyran Johannes Veldhuizen

Allison Kim Booth

Peter Michael Grabs

Tiesha Phonea Faith Fisher

Brett Ivan Murtagh

Nathan Leon Rainbow

Jason David Currey

Jacob Willem Tobane

Jonathan Joseph Winston

Calvin Wayne Miller

Madeleine Ruth Wood

Merik Sulter

Marlee Kurtis Leonard

Rohan James Batchelor

Tyler James Jason

Casey Ann George

Guy Anthony Ozanne

Cassidy Caryl Devney

Tyneal Shae Johnson

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court, Monday, October 19