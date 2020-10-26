Menu
Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court, Monday, October 26
Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court today

by Staff writers
26th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Shane Nicholas Whittaker

Jenelle Maureen Wilkinson

Brady Thomas Andrew Roberts

Joshua James Bradley Rose

Kathy Jensen

Matthew Keith Forrester

Sondra Marie Clarke

Harrison John Blair

Charles Michael Shipton

Alastair Gerardus Noel Dean

Tamsin Cherie Crank

Hollie Kathrina Sears

Jodie Lee Saal

Robert Oswald Forster

Matthew John Kluytenberg

Alan James Glen Collins

Mark Morrow

Cameron Ronald Ritchie

Nathan James Victor Gardiner

Sarah Michelle Layton-Stengert

