Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court today

Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court, Monday, November 9

Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court, Monday, November 9

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Vicki Maree Darnell

Luka Allan Dove

Kail John Seth Weil

Peter Michael Grabs

Rhys Jacob Batten

Alan James Glen Collins

Steven Michael Nisbet

Sandra Gaye Whelan

Gavin Francis Phillis

Heath Daniel Quinn

Kieren Mitchell Smith

Travis Fredrick Blake

Sarah Michelle Layton-Stengert

James Samuel Baumgart

Rebecca Ellen Lakin

William Charles Cleave

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court, Monday, November 9