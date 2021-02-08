Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court, Monday, February 8
Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court, Monday, February 8
Crime

FULL LIST: Maryborough Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
8th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Travis Beau Egan

Sean John Hadland

James Dawson Stewart

Graham Neil Kelly

Daniel John Mellema

Daryl John Kirkham

Brett Laurence Michael Snodgrass

Edward Thomas Keyworth

Mason Robert Nicholls

Natasha Effie Blair

Lina Marie Lanzetti

Ashley Noel Hobbs

Marshall Travis Arthur

Steven Andrew Roy Briggs

Thomas Gordon Gottsche

Justin Lee Mccutcheon

Krista Jayne O'Brien

James John Fegan

Nichole Field

Brendon Geoffrey Gamble

Douglas William Daffey

Joseph Robert William Ward

Daryl Robert Lederhose

Paul David Brackley

Sophie Hazel Patricia Grundy

Thomas John Mcrae

Rodney Harold Irwin

Travis Glover

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court, Monday, February 8

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman sentenced for ninth breach of domestic violence order

        Premium Content Woman sentenced for ninth breach of domestic violence order

        News A woman who had previously breached eight domestic violence orders found herself before the court when she had an argument with her former partner over a fridge.

        Improved fertilisers for sugarcane farmers

        Premium Content Improved fertilisers for sugarcane farmers

        Business 17 on-farm North Qld sites continue assisting in a trial with Sugar Research...

        Two M’boro attractions finalists for street art awards

        Premium Content Two M’boro attractions finalists for street art awards

        News The winners in all eight Australian Street Art Awards categories will be announced...